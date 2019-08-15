Nebraska Board of Education member Robin Stevens had some thoughts on equity in education he shared with fellow board members last week.
Equity should start, he said, with eliminating labels that place shame and blame on schools.
Stevens, a new board member who spent the past 13 years of his career as superintendent of Schuyler Public Schools before retiring seven years ago, took aim at the state's accountability system that classifies schools as “excellent, great, good and needs improvement.”
Instead, he said, the labels should indicate poverty level. So instead of ranging from "excellent" to "needs improvement," they should range from something like “low free- and reduced-lunch eligibility” to “high free- and-reduced lunch eligibility.”
In Schuyler, 83% of the students are Hispanic and 68% are eligible for free- and reduced lunch, the major gauge of poverty in schools. The high school was named a priority school last year, which means the state intervened to help it improve.
Stevens said in an interview that his point was that labeling schools serves no purpose.
"I don’t believe that is the intent of labeling, but that’s what I see happening to schools — they feel shamed into trying to improve. I just don’t believe that’s the route we ought to go."
His comments also address a reality of standardized test scores: they are closely tied to the poverty level of students. Average test scores at high-poverty schools, where many students are dealing with issues in their home lives that make learning more challenging, are nearly universally lower than those in more-affluent schools.
Federal Title I funds address this reality, giving schools with high poverty levels extra money to help educate students living in poverty and addressing their needs.
But the classifications, which are part of an accountability system mandated by state law, rely heavily on standardized test scores.
In recent years, though, the state education department and board have worked hard to broaden how school performance is judged.
The classifications now consider how scores improve from year to year, as well as graduation rates. They also look at best practices schools use and their efforts to reduce chronic absenteeism.
Stevens made the comments Thursday during a presentation about chronic absenteeism, which disproportionately affects students of color, those with disabilities and from low-income homes.
State Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said the department has worked hard to address the effects of poverty through the new accountability system. It has made equity a year-long theme.
Other board members said they spent a lot of time trying to find the right classification names, which could have been much more harsh, and pointed out state law required them.
Stevens said to really make a difference the state should focus less on labels and more on early childhood education, starting with infants.