LINCOLN – The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum (NSA) will host a free plant talk and guided wildflower hike at Chadron State Park June 8 in celebration of Nebraska Wildflower Week.

The plant talk will be in the Central Group Complex Meeting Room at 6:30 p.m. and will feature CSC Horticulture Specialist Lucinda Mays and NSA Horticulture Program Coordinator Bob Henrickson. The two will talk about native wildflower species, particularly those prevalent in western Nebraska.

Following the plant talk, participants will travel to the Pinecone Shelter for a guided sunset wildflower flower hike starting at 7:30 p.m. led by Shelley Steffl and Amanda Filipi with Nebraska Game and Parks. Participants should wear sturdy shoes. Water and snacks will be provided.

Those interested can attend one or both free, public activities. A permit is required to enter Chadron State Park and can be purchased at the kiosk or office at the main entrance.

In addition to NSA’s events, organizations throughout the state plan to host Wildflower Week activities. Visit www.plantnebraska.org/wildflower-week for a complete list and more information.