Nebraska Strong provides counseling, outreach

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) funding to implement a crisis counseling program for the current pandemic. Funding was provided to all six behavioral health regions in Nebraska along with the Rural Response Hotline, the Nebraska Family Helpline, and the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center.

The Nebraska Strong Recovery Project is an outreach program working with communities impacted by the COVID pandemic.

What the program does:

• Build non-intrusive connections with communities

• Provide physical and emotional support

• Address immediate needs

• Offer constructive assistance and public information

• Connect communities to social supports

• Encourage community members to take an active role in their own recovery

The project has two hotlines available to answer questions and direct callers to resources in their community.

If additional support is needed, the hotlines will refer callers to regional teams for follow-up.

If you or your loved ones need help, call the Nebraska Family Helpline at 1-888-866-8660 or the Nebraska Rural Response is 1-800-464-0258

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0