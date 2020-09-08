Nebraska Women in Agriculture launches web series

“Open for Business: A Nebraska Women in Agriculture Agripreneurship Series” was set to debut on Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time with Jaclyn Wilson, a fifth-generation cow-calf producer and founder of Flying Diamond Genetics and Flying Diamond Beef.
The webcast will feature a conversation between Wilson and Jessica Groskopf, director of Nebraska Women in Agriculture, that focuses on surviving business shocks such as disasters, regulatory changes and shifting family dynamics.
“We know it’s a challenging time for our state, which is why we are excited to showcase the grit, determination, and success of female agribusiness entrepreneurs in Nebraska,” Groskopf said.
“It’s our hope that their stories inspire and uplift other women to pursue their own goals and that attendees can pick up some creative and useful business insights along the way.”
From Lakeside, Wilson and her father, Blaine, operate Wilson Ranch, a Red Angus operation founded in 1888.
In 2011, she founded Flying Diamond Genetics, a recipient business headquartered near Alliance, Neb., and, last fall, co-founded Flying Diamond Beef, a direct-to-consumer venture, with two other female business partners.
Wilson has been active in the beef industry, serving in leadership roles with Nebraska Cattlemen and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. She is an alumna of the Nebraska LEAD program, served as chair of the Nebraska Agriculture Leadership Council, and on agricultural advisory committees for Gov. Pete Ricketts, Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Adrian Smith. She currently sits on the Nebraska Humanities Council. In 2016. she received Farm Journal Media’s 40 Under 40 Award.
The webcasts are free to attend. Registration is required at wia.unl.edu
Nebraska Women in Agriculture is a program of Nebraska Extension in the Department of Agricultural Economics, dedicated to providing unbiased, research-based risk management education to female agriculture professionals in Nebraska. This material is based upon work supported by USDA-NIFA under Award Number 2018-70027-28586.
