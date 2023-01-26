 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraskans can treat drinking water for free

  • 0

For those with drinking water that has high concentrations of nitrate, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is offering an opportunity to treat it for free with the Reverse Osmosis System rebate program.

Treating drinking water helps protect people. Known health impacts for drinking nitrate contaminated water include: blue baby syndrome, preterm birth issues, birth defects, and pediatric and adult cancers.

The program is open to anyone with a private, registered well. Applicants will need to submit water quality data to the State Laboratory, with testing results dated no earlier than Jan. 1, 2022. Only wells with samples above 10 parts per million nitrate will be eligible for the program. Up to $4,000 is reimbursable through the rebate program.

Application for the program is currently open, but closes June 23. For more information, or to get an application, go online to go.unl.edu/roapplication

