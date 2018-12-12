The 2,032 acres of land in Dawes and Sheridan counties in the Don and Donna Peters trust sold for approximately $1,245,120 on Monday during the auction held at the Country Kitchen Restaurant in Chadron.
Steve and Marci Sandberg purchased the 797 acres of Sheridan County land for $710 an acre and Brad and Briana Bolek bought the 1,235 acres of Dawes County land for $550 an acre.
A larger proportion of the Sheridan County land is under cultivation.
Both of the buyers own land that joins the property they purchased.
After the two parcels had been auctioned, Bruce Scheopner, owner of Associated Brokers of Chadron who conducted the sale, also made it available in one package for an asking price of $625 an acre, but no bids were received.
A family member said the land was purchased almost exactly 100 years ago by Joe and Kathryn Peters. It was then acquired by their son Don and his wife Donna, who owned it until their deaths, both in 2017. Don and Donna had four children. Their daughter, Carolyn, and her husband, Art Lipps of Hay Springs, had operated the property since 1997.
The mineral rights were sold with the land.