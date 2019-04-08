Nels Engebretsen

Memorial services for Nels Wayne Engebretsen of Chadron will be Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Chadron with Pastor Peter Bertram officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Lusk Wyoming City Cemetery.
Mr. Engebretsen passed away April 5, 2019, at his home in Chadron.
Nels was born Dec.21, 1942, in Lusk, Wyoming. He was 76.
A memorial has been established for Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.
Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com
Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.