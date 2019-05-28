Small town law enforcement and a discussion about life in Chadron will be the focus of NET’s visit to Chadron this week.
It’s the first time the public television network has brought its production to Chadron since 2016. The first event is planned for tonight, May 29, at 6 p.m. at the CSC Student Center, when NET will premier its newest documentary, “Small Town Cops.”
The documentary grew out of a recognition that many small town law enforcement agencies are being asked to handle situations they did not deal with 10-20 years ago, said director Bill Kelly. From conducting school shooting drills to addressing sophisticated drug and human trafficking, law enforcement officers in small towns now deal with much larger issues and require more advanced training.
“For this documentary, we end up profiling one city department and two county law enforcement agencies,” Kelly said. The show highlights the experiences of officers and what the public expects from their law enforcement.
The hour-long documentary screening will be followed by a question-and-answer session with Chadron Chief of Police Tim Lordino and Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey.
In addition to the “Small Town Cops” premiere, NET will be at the Bean Broker Thursday at 9 a.m. for a session of NET Town Talk. That will be followed at 11 a.m. with a How To: Video Streaming Workshop at the Chadron Senior Citizens’ Center, which will teach local residents how to use NET’s free video streaming services and NET Passport.
The final event in Chadron will be at 5 p.m. at the Chadron Public Library, where children will have the chance to meet Jet Propulsion from Ready Jet Go! and watch his new movie, “One Small Step.”
NET will also make a stop in Alliance while in the area, as it does a live taping of “Friday LIVE” Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center.
All events are free and open to the public.