NET will visit Chadron for the first time in three years this summer, and will premiere its newest documentary, “Small Town Cops.”
On the Road with NET will make stops in Chadron and Alliance May 29-30, with four separate events planned in Chadron over the course of those two days.
The Chadron stop will kick off May 29 at 6 p.m. with the “Small Town Cops” premiere at the Chadron State College Student Center Ballroom. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with NET Producer Bill Kelly and local law enforcement officers.
The next morning, May 30, will start off at 9 a.m. at the Bean Broker, which will host a session of NET Town Talk. That will be followed at 11 a.m. with a How To: Video Streaming Workshop at the Chadron Senior Citizens’ Center, which will teach local residents how to use NET’s free video streaming services and NET Passport.
The final event in Chadron will be at 5 p.m. at the Chadron Public Library, where children will have the chance to meet Jet Propulsion from Ready Jet Go! and watch his new movie, “One Small Step.”
The single event in Alliance is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, which will be the spot for a live taping of NET’s arts and entertainment radio show, “Friday LIVE.”
All events are free and open to the public.