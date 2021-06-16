 Skip to main content
New air service begins next week

Earlier this year, the Essential Air Service Provider of Chadron Municipal Airport changed hands, going from Boutique Air to Southern Airways. Starting this Monday, the transition to the new provider will be complete as Southern officially begins service.

“Boutique's last flights will depart of July 20,” Southern Chief Commercial Officer Mark Cestari said. “Since we will be flying to the same destination — Denver — passengers will be easily accommodated on to their new Southern Airways flights.

Flights from Chadron to Denver will be at 7:40 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, with return flights at 11:40 a.m. and 4 p.m. Each flight takes just over an hour, and there will be less frequent flights on weekends.

Fares depend on how far in advance tickets are purchased, but the lowest is $49 one way and the highest is $89. Tickets also include one free bag. Local tickets, between Chadron and Denver, can be purchased at iflysouthern.com, or by calling (800)329-0485. Southern also has interline agreements with American, Alaska and United Airlines, effective June 28.

Cestari further noted Southern has its own subsidiary company, Wheels by Southern, and will announce details about their service at Chadron soon.

