New Bingo card released

Discover Northwest Nebraska has released its next #NWNebraskaBingo card full of fun adventures to explore during the month of August.

The #NWNebraskaBingo program, similar to the statewide Passport Program, is designed to encourage visitors and regional residents to enjoy attractions and activities in Northwest Nebraska. Playing the game is easy: post photos of yourself or family completing four activities in a row on the current BINGO card to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #NWNebraskaBingo. Then email your name, address and social media handle to director@discovernwnebraska.com. Doing so earns the participant an entry into monthly prize drawings for swag from Discover Northwest Nebraska and the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association.

“All of our players will also be eligible for a grand prize drawing Nov. 10. One lucky winner will receive a two-night stay at High Plains Homestead and a one-night stay at Our Heritage Guest Ranch,” Rempp said. “Complete instructions and each month’s BINGO card will be available at www.discoverNWNebraska.com, and the cards will also be posted to Northwest Nebraska’s social media accounts and distributed through our monthly newsletter.”