New business moving into Chadron office space

Agent Nick Wright with Shelter Insurance has been successfully serving the Alliance community for nearly two years and has recently decided to expand his services to benefit the Chadron area as well.

The new, secondary office will be located at 127 West Second Street, inside the Marketplace building. Wright and his associates will be hosting an open house event at that location on the same day the Chadron Chamber of Commerce will be performing a traditional ribbon cutting ceremony. The whole community is encouraged to attend.

Wright said he hopes the members of the Chadron community will help him eat-up the large hog he is having roasted for the event. The meat provided by Kris Pyle and being smoked by 'Boars Pit Catering' based out of Alliance. Wright also shared that there will be numerous prize giveaways and drawings, including concert tickets to the Deadwood Mountain Grand and an overnight stay in Lead, S.D. Wright and his team will be available at the open house and are excited about the opening of a second location.

Jennifer Wallage will be joining Wright as a sales associate for the Chadron branch along with Amanda McClaren who is the new service associate for the Chadron. Rhonda Miller has been serving as an affiliate agent in the Alliance office since before Wright took over in 2018.

The combination of people serving these two communities will make a dynamic insurance team, providing personal service to individuals, families, and businesses. They specialize in auto, home, life, farm and business insurance coverage. Be sure to stop out and shake their hands during the open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, February 20, noon-7 p.m. for prizes, giveaways, games, food and more.

