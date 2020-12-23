New centenarian: Life has been ‘a wonderful journey’

Dawes County’s newest centenarian still enjoys life, counts her blessings and continues to praise the Lord. She says her life has been “a wonderful journey,” and she’s surprised she has lived so long.
Lyla Scott Mendenhall of Chadron had her 100th birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 8, but because of the COVID, there couldn’t be one big bash where everyone could gather to help her celebrate as she blew out the candles on her cake.
Thus things were strung out and the partying lasted for more than a week. The events included a “drive-by” on Sunday afternoon Dec. 6 when about 25 cars filled with friends and admirers paraded past her apartment at Prairie Pines to let her know they were thinking of her.
In the days that followed, Lyla shared a “100-piece birthday cake” that her four daughters had ordered from Safeway with the residents of Prairie Pines, and the postal service delivered about 125 cards and letters congratulating her on the milestone, Many of the cards contained messages thanking her for the influence she had on their lives.
Then on Wednesday, Dec. 16, after singing Christmas carols at Prairie Pines, the Cardinal Singers from Chadron High, made it a point to gather outside her apartment and sing “Happy Birthday” to her as she smiled and waved to them while standing outside her door.
It was easy to spot her apartment. It was the one with the signs stating that she was “100 Years Young” and “Happy 100th Birthday Lyla--You are a blessing to many.”
The latter statement is true. Her entire adult life has been devoted to sharing the gospel while teaching Sunday school and leading Bible studies for both youths and adults. Her influence has been widespread, involving her family and many others.
All four of her daughters--Beth, Bonnie, Billie Jo and Patti--attended Bible colleges and married men who were going into the ministry or becoming missionaries. A majority of Lyla’s 13 grandchildren have followed their parents into full-time Christian service and she has high hopes that the 14 great-grandchildren will continue the trend.
One of her great-granddaughters wrote in Lyla’s birthday card, “I am thankful for your family legacy. You have blessed us with your prayers and support. Your faithful journey with the Lord is an inspiration and encouragement.”
Another card contained this note: “As a boy, I remember you as a beautiful lady teaching Sunday school under the pine trees at Open Door. You played a significant in my and many of my siblings’ spiritual development.”
Although descendants have or are serving in faraway places such as Brazil, Greece, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Malaysia and reside in nearly a dozen states, she knows all of their names and uses modern technology to stay in contact.
During her daily prayers, she thanks the Lord “that I can still think.”
Lyla was born Dec. 8, 1920 “on the prairie,” as she puts it, in a humble dwelling near Oral, S.D., where her parents, Perry and Willa Crom, were living. She was their only child until they adopted two boys, Marvin and Melvin, a few years later.
In 1930, the family moved from South Dakota to a farm on the Table south of Chadron. That’s where she grew up. She graduated from Chadron High in 1938.
She was married the following year to Wilford Scott, whose family lived about three miles from the Crom place. The new couple’s ranch headquarters were at the top of the Table along Highway 385, where he was a prominent registered Hereford producer and wheat grower.
Both the Croms and the Scotts were Christian families who worshipped at the Open Door Sunday School. Its services initially were at the Table Center School before three barracks were obtained in the late 1940s from the Alliance Air Base, where hundreds of paratroopers had been trained during World War II.
One of the barracks was converted into the new Open Door Church that is located about a mile north of the Table Center School and is sometimes referred to as “The Little White Church ‘Mong the Pines.” The other two barracks became dormitories that each summer housed dozens of youths who came there to attend what became Victory Heights Bible Camp.
Even before the dormitories were in place, the camps were held. Lyla remembers that one year the girls at the camp slept in the school house and the boys slept in the haymow of the Scotts’ barn.
Through the years, the Scotts often hosted evangelists and missionaries at their home and helped provide financial support.
Lyla recalls that her maternal grandmother, Lorena Weldon, had a strong influence in her life, advising her to study the Bible and follow the Lord fervently.
After having taught Sunday school for years, Lyla was invited to attend a Child Evangelism conference in Lincoln for some special training. During the next 15 years she helped establish and lead Good News Clubs for children stretching from Gordon to Harrison. Some of the sessions lasted a few hours and others were week-long sessions similar to Vacation Bible Schools.
Lyla’s life changed abruptly when Wilford died unexpectedly at age 63 in 1978 and the ranch was eventually sold. Two years later, she married another strong Christian, Lewis Mendenhall of Hay Springs. After living on his farm for a while, they moved to Chadron and had been married 29 years before his death in late 2009.
As she reflects on her life, she says she has much to be thankful for.
“Life has been wonderful,” she noted. “Through the years, I’ve gotten to attend the graduations and weddings for many of my grandkids and have been to 31 of the largest cities in the United States and went Brazil and New Guinea, where family members were on the mission field.
“I’ve also been to Canada, Mexico and Australia. I loved going places and meeting new people.”
After attending country churches for many years, Lyla joined the First Baptist Church after moving to Chadron and again taught Sunday school and became a deaconess. She also hosted Bible studies in her home and then at Prairie Pines until a few years ago.
Lyla’s favorite Bible passage is from Isaiah 40, which she spontaneously quotes, “He gives power to the faint, and strengthens the powerless. But those who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.”
When asked what she thinks Heaven will be like, she responded, “It will be a place of rest for me, but the main thing will be to see Jesus face to face.”