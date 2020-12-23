New centenarian: Life has been ‘a wonderful journey’

Lyla was born Dec. 8, 1920 “on the prairie,” as she puts it, in a humble dwelling near Oral, S.D., where her parents, Perry and Willa Crom, were living. She was their only child until they adopted two boys, Marvin and Melvin, a few years later.

In 1930, the family moved from South Dakota to a farm on the Table south of Chadron. That’s where she grew up. She graduated from Chadron High in 1938.

She was married the following year to Wilford Scott, whose family lived about three miles from the Crom place. The new couple’s ranch headquarters were at the top of the Table along Highway 385, where he was a prominent registered Hereford producer and wheat grower.

Both the Croms and the Scotts were Christian families who worshipped at the Open Door Sunday School. Its services initially were at the Table Center School before three barracks were obtained in the late 1940s from the Alliance Air Base, where hundreds of paratroopers had been trained during World War II.

One of the barracks was converted into the new Open Door Church that is located about a mile north of the Table Center School and is sometimes referred to as “The Little White Church ‘Mong the Pines.” The other two barracks became dormitories that each summer housed dozens of youths who came there to attend what became Victory Heights Bible Camp.