New council members seated

During Monday night’s Chadron City Council meeting, new members Mark Graves and Shane Shepherd took the oath office, and members George Klein and Miles Bannan reaffirmed theirs.

Graves, Shepherd and Klein were elected to four-year council terms during November’s general election, while Bannan was elected to the two-year position created with the resignation of Keith Crofutt earlier in the year.

After reciting their oaths of office, the new council elected George Klein as mayor and Joe Johndreau as vice mayor. Each election was a 4-1 decision, with council member Miles Bannan receiving one vote each time.

Prior to the oaths, outgoing council members Cheryl Welch, who has served four years, and Mark Werner, who has served eight, gave their final closing comments.

Welch expressed her appreciation to her friends and family, in particular her husband Steve, who helped her campaign during the election and who has been accommodating to her council responsibilities.

Welch also appreciates Werner for the time and energy he has put into the council the past eight years, and the city employees. Also, she is appreciative to the citizens of Chadron for the opportunity to be part of the city government.

“It’s a city we all know and love,” she said, “and it’s been rewarding, though at times extremely challenging and time-consuming, to be part of this discussion. I’ve learned so much.”

Welch also added her support and encouragement to the council, noting they have an important responsibility. As she was the only woman on council, she asked them to consider what the women in their lives would have to say about the topics facing Chadron.

Werner said he appreciates the citizens of Chadron for the opportunity to serve, as well as the council and his family, and wished good luck to the incoming council.

In action during Monday’s meeting, prior to the reorganization, the third and final reading was approved for an ordinance creating a clean energy assessment district. The ordinance encourages energy efficiency improvements and renewable energy systems in commercial properties.

Welch appreciated the inclusion of the word “commercial” in the ordinance, as it helps differentiate from opportunities that would be available to residential property. She further added it is a great step in the move toward being energy efficient.

Klein clarified there are no city monies involved with this ordinance, as it is a device between commercial building builders and owners, and the companies providing the energy efficient upgrade.

A $38,854 bid from GMC of Chadron was approved, for a 2023 Dodge Durango for the Chadron Police Department. The bid includes a trade-in of a 2012 vehicle for $1,500

Lieutenant Gabriel Walz explained a bid was received for a new vehicle last year, but supply chain issues prevented the purchase. Three bids were received, and it was decided the Durango police package would be the best fit for the department.

As for the trade-in value, Walz noted the 2012 vehicle has been well-used and estimated about 160,000 miles on it. He further added when the police equipment is taken out of it, there is no center console.

A proposal for life insurance from Kansas City Life was approved. The matter of insurance was taken up at the council’s Nov. 21 meeting, though action was tabled due to concerns such as whether long-term disability would be available for all employees. Under the proposal, monthly life insurance cost is $356.50, accidental death and dismemberment is $55.20, dependent life insurance is $72.64 and long-term disability is $467.56.

A lease with the U.S. General Services Administration was approved, for lease of 642 square feet or office space and related space in the Chadron Municipal Airport terminal building.

The action item taken by the new, reorganized council was to approve a new memorandum of agreement with the Department of Veterans Affairs Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) for general labor services. The agreement runs from Jan. 1, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2026

Rodger Woeppel, the CWT manager with VA Black Hills Health Care, explained the basic premise is that work is a biggest predictor of symptom reduction. This program is, technically, a therapy program, he added, with veterans going to different work sites. Because it’s therapy, employers don’t have to pay Social Security, income tax or workman’s compensation. The VA covers any costs of injuries.

Though it was noted that there are no participants in Chadron, the memorandum was approved so the program can be in place if needed.