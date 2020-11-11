New county VSO encourages support of veterans

“Helping veterans,” is the simple answer for what interested Gary Bridges in becoming the new Veterans Service Officer for Dawes County. Bridges began in the position Aug. 13, taking over from Darin Crowell.
Bridges is retired military, serving a combined 25 years in the United States Marine Corps and U.S. Army. He joined the Marin Corps in 1989 at 17 and served 4.5 years. He got out at the end of 1993 and joined the Army two months later in Feb. 1994. He retired in December of 2015 at the rank of Sergeant Frist Class.
As to why he changed branches, Bridges said, “Bill Clinton.” He further explained during the time of Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm the military was built up. Following the operations, it was decided the large standing military was not needed so it was scaled back.
“At that point,” Bridges said, “you had to meet very strict guidelines for being able to re-enlist. It just didn’t work out that I was able to re-enlist. I was pushed out with a lot of other people. Once I got out I tried the whole civilian life for two months and was like ‘This is not for me.’ I enjoyed being in the military. I enjoyed being a Marine.” He spoke to an Army recruiter, signed up, and made a career of it.
As to what the Veterans Service Office does, Bridges explained they assist veterans in filing claims though the Department of Veterans Affairs for items such as disability compensations and funeral benefits for military spouses.
“These are things veterans can do on their own, online,” Bridges said. However, going through the Veterans Service Office provides the knowledge and expertise to make sure all the paperwork is filed at the same time, and that medical records have been gone through. “Basically we know how the VA works . . . we have that expertise and we use that to get the veterans the compensation they’re due.”
The office also administers the State Veterans Aide Fund. Bridges explained this was set up to assist veterans with monetary issues they might have and even for funeral expenses. They also administer the Dawes County Veterans Aide Fund. While this county fund doesn’t have as much as the state, it can go to help with minor things such as utility bills, fuel and groceries.
Transportation is also provided through the office, to get veterans to local doctor appointments or those with the Black Hills VA facilities. Rides are given as needed, though in general it’s requested that the office be given a week notice prior to the date for a ride.
Bridges is also “go between” with those who want to do the Honor Flight program and George Klein, who manages the program. Applications are provided by the office to veterans who are interested in doing Honor flight, as well as help filling them out.
The office also works with the Veteran of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Disabled American Veterans, providing information about any changes made with VA policy changes. “We’ll notify the VFW, so they can notify their members,” Bridges said.
There is a Veterans Committee for Dawes County, and Bridges noted it’s a bit strange as to who his actual boss is. He works for the Veterans Committee, which is appointed by the veterans in the community, and for the Dawes County Commissioners.
“I kind of work for both,” he said, “but in my role I feel in my role I work more for the Veterans Committee because my ultimate goal is to provide service and help to the veterans in Dawes County. I think my focus needs to be on understanding what the Veterans Committee wants and what they expect of me.”
On average, Bridges sees one to two veterans in the office, 10-15 on a weekly basis. There are 430-450 Dawes County veterans in the system, though Bridges pointed out the number of actual veterans in the county could be higher. “there are quite a few veterans in Dawes county, and they span all the way from World War II to the most current Afghanistan and Iraq wars. We range the whole gamut.”
Bridges encourages people to support veterans. “We are one percent of the nation’s population. I think a lot of people are hesitant to talk to veterans because the stigma of PTSD. I think that’s a fallacy. Talk to your veterans. Ask them about their service. We want to let people know what we’ve done for the country and what we still want to do for the country. Just because people have gotten out of the military doesn’t mean they no longer want to serve their country.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!