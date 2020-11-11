New county VSO encourages support of veterans

“These are things veterans can do on their own, online,” Bridges said. However, going through the Veterans Service Office provides the knowledge and expertise to make sure all the paperwork is filed at the same time, and that medical records have been gone through. “Basically we know how the VA works . . . we have that expertise and we use that to get the veterans the compensation they’re due.”

The office also administers the State Veterans Aide Fund. Bridges explained this was set up to assist veterans with monetary issues they might have and even for funeral expenses. They also administer the Dawes County Veterans Aide Fund. While this county fund doesn’t have as much as the state, it can go to help with minor things such as utility bills, fuel and groceries.

Transportation is also provided through the office, to get veterans to local doctor appointments or those with the Black Hills VA facilities. Rides are given as needed, though in general it’s requested that the office be given a week notice prior to the date for a ride.

Bridges is also “go between” with those who want to do the Honor Flight program and George Klein, who manages the program. Applications are provided by the office to veterans who are interested in doing Honor flight, as well as help filling them out.