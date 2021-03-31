New CPS fund set up for facility needs

It’s no secret that there are plenty of projects that need to be completed in regard to the Chadron Public Schools facilities. However, these projects often fall outside the scope of the general operating budget. Recently introduced by Superintendent Ginger Meyer is the Cardinal Facility Fund, an opportunity for the community to help in finishing projects.
Meyer said the fund is something the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education has wanted to do for a while, but with the COVID-19 pandemic it was put on the back burner. She further added something similar was done in her previous position of superintendent of Scribner-Snyder Community Schools, so she had an idea of how to get it started.
Many schools have gone to this option of creating a new fund for items that fall outside the general fund, Meyer said, and Chadron is somewhat unique as there is so much public land in the district only 60-65% of the district can be tax levied. The school district levy is at the max of $1.05, and most of the money that generates goes to payroll and academic needs.
Among the facility issues that need addressed, Mayer said, are refinishing the high school gym floor, and updating the bleachers in the gym and the football field.
“There’s some things that would be nice to do,” she said, noting that there are certainly other things that people have mentioned since talk of the fund first began.
As to how people can help, Meyer said there are three ways. The first is via advertising, with ads projected on screens in the gym. The projection equipment is already purchased, but hasn’t been installed. Ads will be on rolling screens during competitions, but the advertising avenue also includes banners and signs.
For those choosing to advertise, a five-year signed contract is requested. Meyer said these contracts allow her and the board to see how much money they will have coming in and plan projects based on those amounts.
Meyer said there wasn’t a set amount for donating, but she wants people to feel like they can afford it. She plans to start visiting with folks in April to further discuss it.
People can also sponsor a given project. Those who choose this can pick their pet project and have their name(s) put on it.
A simple one-time donation in any amount is a third option, Meyer said, and can be done through the Chadron Schools Foundation.
“There’s a lot of pride in this community for the schools,” Meyer said. “I think this project will take off.”
Those who would like more information or to see any of the planned projects can contact the Superintendent’s Office at 432-0700.