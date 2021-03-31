New CPS fund set up for facility needs

It’s no secret that there are plenty of projects that need to be completed in regard to the Chadron Public Schools facilities. However, these projects often fall outside the scope of the general operating budget. Recently introduced by Superintendent Ginger Meyer is the Cardinal Facility Fund, an opportunity for the community to help in finishing projects.

Meyer said the fund is something the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education has wanted to do for a while, but with the COVID-19 pandemic it was put on the back burner. She further added something similar was done in her previous position of superintendent of Scribner-Snyder Community Schools, so she had an idea of how to get it started.

Many schools have gone to this option of creating a new fund for items that fall outside the general fund, Meyer said, and Chadron is somewhat unique as there is so much public land in the district only 60-65% of the district can be tax levied. The school district levy is at the max of $1.05, and most of the money that generates goes to payroll and academic needs.

Among the facility issues that need addressed, Mayer said, are refinishing the high school gym floor, and updating the bleachers in the gym and the football field.