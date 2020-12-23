New DHMs take effect Thursday

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that the State is moving from the “yellow” to “blue” phase of its coronavirus pandemic response plan. As a result, the State of Nebraska is issuing new Directed Health Measures (DHMs) effective 12:01 AM on Thursday, December 24, 2020. The new DHMs change some of the restrictions put in place to help manage the coronavirus pandemic.

Nebraska’s pandemic response plan links DHM restrictions to the percentage of staffed hospital beds in Nebraska filled by coronavirus patients. The percentage is below 15% (7-day rolling average), which is the threshold for the State moving to the “blue” phase of its pandemic plan.

Moving from the “yellow” to “blue” phase involves the following DHM changes:

• Seating persons in groups of 8 or less returns to guidance for restaurants, bars, wedding/funeral receptions, and other venues.

• The requirement for individuals at bars and restaurants to be seated unless ordering food, using the restroom, or playing games returns to guidance.

• The maximum capacity for indoor gatherings goes from 50% to 75%.