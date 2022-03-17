New director at Camp Norwesca

While Brandi May has been working as the director of the camp and retreat center next door to Chadron State Park since March 1, she actually started at Camp Norwesca in 2018.

Born in Omaha and raised in south-central Nebraska, May, studied at the University of Nebraska-Kearney and earned her Bachelor’s in Elementary Education. She moved to Chadron in 2017 when her husband, Joshua, became a superintendent at the state park. Prior to the move, the couple lived at Windmill State Recreation Area just east of Kearney.

May was substitute teaching when they first moved, and was looking for a part-time job to do during the summer. Her husband told her of the summer camp just outside the state park, and May was certainly excited about the opportunity as she had attended Camp Carol Joy Holling through her childhood and into her teens, and this would provide a chance to return to that.

Though she applied to be a day camp counselor for the summer, May learned during her interview that Norwesca did not run a day camp. Instead, she took a job as a part-time office assistant there. Her first summer had more hours on the job than through the school year, as she was teaching while doing the Norwesca job on the weekends.

Of course, things changed when COVID came around, and she laid off but came back as an assistant director part-time. She also took a job at the Chadron Medical Clinic, but had come to a point where she only wanted one job. Though it was her intention to remain with the clinic, it wasn’t meant to be.

“It’s not that my heart wasn’t in it anymore,” May said of her initial plan to leave Norwesca. “I was just wanting one job and the clinic was paying more.”

When she told outgoing director Ethan Porter her decision, he gave her the news that he was leaving as well and his position was coming open, allowing her to step in and remain. “It was tearing me apart to come to that decision [to leave Norwesca], but thankfully it turned the other way. I feel very fortunate for that.”

As for Porter’s departure, May explained the former director, who came in 2019, was originally with Camp Fontanelle in Fontanelle, Neb. This camp, she said, is another of five in the total the Great Plains Camp Conference. Porter was initially from the Camp Fontanelle area before coming out to Chadron. In a similar vein as May, the Fontanelle assistant director has left and Porter is taking the position.

Other camps in the Great Plains Conference include Camp Horizon in Arkansas City, Kan., Camp Lakeside in Scott City, Kan., and Camp Chippewa in Ottowa, Kan. The conference, May said, is based out of Topeka.

Established in 1954, Camp Norwesca is not just a summer camp, May said. It is open year-round with 16 rooms in the lodge available for a total 32 beds. There are quilting retreats in the fall and spring, she said, and it’s been used as a wedding space with the nearby chapel. As of last week, they already had 12 retreats and four weddings booked.

The camp is part of United Methodist Church, but folks don’t have to be members of the church to utilize the facility.

Those who would like to book the camp can call the office 432-3872, or go online to norwesca.org or the camp’s Facebook page for more information.

