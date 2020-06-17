New hospital CEO building relationships, trust

Hough said one of his favorite things to do with an organization is to “get the community to the point where it is their hospital, they’re proud of it and they don’t have any hesitations on it being the first stop they make.”

The new CEO said he can’t mingle as much as he wants to right now, but he’s helped gather cattle and gotten involved with the local archery club. He and his wife Bernie have also enjoyed getting to know their neighbors. The couple’s youngest child is here with them, and they have a total of five children. Hough noted they do foster care. “It’s truly something I grew up with. My folks did it and ended up adopting a couple of my sisters. That’s kind of how it happened with ours. We have three biological kids and adopted two that we did foster care for.”

He noted the desire to do foster care must be hereditary, because one of his children and her husband are considering it.

Hough and his wife first started doing foster care when they lived in Minnesota, near the southern edge of Red Lake Indian Reservation. He and his wife eventually became the first non-tribal enrolled Native American foster family there. “The tribal council had faith in our family.”