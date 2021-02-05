 Skip to main content
New library hours begin Monday

New library hours begin Monday

library

Chadron Public Library continues to reopen services, leaving behind restrictions and adopting just few precautions.

Starting Monday, Feb. 8, hours of operation will be as follows:

Monday to Friday, the library will be open from 10 a.m. until 4:45 p.m., though it will close 15 minutes of every hour for cleaning. These times are 11-11:15 a.m., 12:15-12:30 p.m., 1:30-1:45 p.m., 2:45-3 p.m. and 4-4:15 p.m.

Similarly, the library will also be open Saturday, 12-4:45 p.m., and closed 15 minutes per hour for cleaning. Times are 1-1:15 p.m.. 2:15-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-3:45 p.m.

This schedule is provisional and meant to provide protection for the public and the library staff while COVID-19’s presence continues to decrease in our region.

Borrowed material must still placed in bins for quarantine. Patrons will be able to checkout five items instead of the current three. Stacks are open for public use, but items pulled out of shelves must be on designated carts for disinfection.Visits to the library continue to be limited to one per person per day.

For information call 308-432-0531

