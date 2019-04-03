An anonymous $25,000 donation to the Chadron Library Foundation is making several projects possible, the first of which is complete and offers benefits for both library staff and patrons.
The Chadron Public Library has finished migrating its 13-year-old Destiny integrated library system to the newer Apollo system, with $2,000 of the funding.
“What an incredible human being,” said Library Director Rosella Tesch of the anonymous donor. The donation came only with the stipulation it be used to improve current operations of the library, she said.
Library staff had been exploring the idea of using Apollo for two years but couldn’t find a way to include the cost of the upgrade in the budget.
“It’s very visual,” Tesch said of Apollo. The search function is easy for patrons to use and provides more flexible options. Patrons can also see what others are reading or watching if they are looking for ideas and can reserve or renew items online.
The system displays how many copies of a book – or other asset - the library has in its possession, and readers can see if the item they are interested in is checked out. They then have the option of receiving an email from the library when the book they want to reserve is available.
“Before we didn’t have that option,” said Tesch. Patrons are asked to update their contact information with the library in order to take full advantage of Apollo.
If they don’t want to wait for the item, patrons can search other regional libraries and see their entire collections because several area libraries have also converted to Apollo recently. Overdrive also is available on the library’s main website, so patrons no longer need to navigate between browsers.
The new system is more user-friendly for library staff, too, Tesch said.
“It’s like moving from a Yugo to a Ferrari,” she laughed.
All of the data is stored in the Cloud, which will provide additional security layers for the library, and decrease the need for onsite server capacity, Tesch continued.
The remainder of the donated funds will be allocated among several projects, Tesch said. They include:
*reorganizing the staff’s work area for greater efficiency
*creating a small makerspace on the upper level of the library
*adding a check-in/check-out station to speed up the process during times of heavy traffic
*replacing the check-in/check-out desk in the children’s library
Tesch hopes to have the projects completed by July.