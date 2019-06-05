The Chadron Public Library will soon add, for a limited time, a collection of new hardware for the public to use and learn from.
Starting in July, Library Innovation Studios, of the Nebraska Library Commission, will bring among other pieces of hardware and software, a label maker, a laser cutter, a sewing machine, vinyl cutter, laminator and laptops with CorelDraw software to run them.
You have free articles remaining.
Starting June 7, the library will also have two backpacks from NASA at My Library filled with space-themed materials. Those interested can check out the backpacks to explore the offerings inside. According to the library, each backpack will contain a Code & Go robot mouse game, a telescope with several accessories, a night sky planisphere, a red light flashlight and four space-themed books.