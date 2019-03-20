The new Nebraska State College System chancellor has spent his first few months on the job familiarizing himself with the Nebraska Legislature and outlining his vision for his first year leading the system.
Dr. Paul Turman visited Chadron State College last week to share that vision with faculty. His priority is putting a strategic plan into place that includes a meaningful way to track and use data. Dr. Turman became head of the NSCS in January, after serving as the system vice president for academic affairs for the South Dakota Board of Regents, leading six areas of the system: Research and Economic Development, Institutional Research, State Scholarship Programs, New Program Approval, the Regental Library Consortium, and Instructional Technology. He has been with the South Dakota Board of Regents since 2006, filling multiple roles with the agency over the years. He received his doctorate degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and his master’s and bachelor’s degrees from South Dakota State University.
His most recent positions in South Dakota included the availability and use of a lot of data, and he’d like to implement a system of metrics within the NSCS similar to that. The three colleges need to come to an agreement on what their core outcomes and goals are and then find ways to determine if they are achieving those. That data is invaluable in any decision-making process, Dr. Turman said. For example, he’d like the NSCS to work with the Department of Labor to find ways to track if the system’s graduates remain in Nebraska. If they don’t, the colleges need to find ways to address and change that behavior.
“It will take time to build that infrastructure,” Dr. Turman said.
Chadron State College President Dr. Randy Rhine said there is a significant amount of alignment between Turman’s vision and that of CSC, and believes long-term the two will mesh.
“I look for great things for the system and CSC,” Dr. Rhine said.
In addition to outlining his plans for NSCS in the upcoming year, Dr. Turman has spent considerable time from day one working with the Nebraska Legislature, which started its 2019 session days after Dr. Turman arrived in Lincoln.
“I’m certainly trying to build those relationships,” he said.
While advocating for the state college system’s priorities, he’s had to learn a new way of working with legislators as there are differences between two-house and one-house systems. Under South Dakota’s two-house structure, bills could many times be handed off to party leadership and shepherded through by them. However, the Board of Regents there had to worry about passing or killing a bill in two houses, a situation not necessary in Nebraska’s Unicameral.
But he’s learned to be more hands-on in the process under the one-house system.
“You really do need to engage and talk to those legislators,” he said.
Governor Pete Rickett’s proposed budget offers some positive things for the NSCS, including a Nebraska Talent Scholarship, Dr. Turman said. If signed into law, that program will allow the system to attract, grow and retain students.
One challenge facing the system is the ability to maintain affordability, which requires a state commitment to funding and a board willing to hold the line on tuition. He’s looking forward to meeting that and other challenges for three colleges of the same size, which is a different approach from his work in South Dakota where he dealt with state colleges and universities.