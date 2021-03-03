New officers speak to work with CPD

“So far, the most surprising thing in just over two months on the job is the amount of paperwork we have to do, Deines said. “Everything we do say or touch is documented and filed somewhere. It makes sense though because not only does it protect ourselves but also the people we are coming in contact with. Also, the support from the community is amazing in all aspects. I was lucky enough to start just before Christmas and the amount of goodies and treats brought in by businesses and random people was awesome. And still today there will be random treats brought in and of course donuts which are gladly accepted and appreciated.

“My favorite part about the job so far is being able to educate my friends and family what I get to do. I am not allowed to share everything but being able to tell them how and why we do certain things has already created a positive point of view towards my coworkers and myself. I also enjoy learning about and handling all the equipment we carry every day that not only keeps ourselves safe but also community members.

“Firearm training, defensive tactic training, and being able to turn on the lights and sirens is all just as fun as it sounds. My least favorite thing about the job is definitely all the paperwork we have to do. Should have taken typing class in school a little more serious.”