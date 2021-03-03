New officers speak to work with CPD

Though January saw the resignation of long-standing chief Tim Lordino, the month also brought some growth to the Chadron Police Department with the addition of Officers Sam Cafferty, Colin Deines and Edward Grentz.
As to how his interest in law enforcement began, Officer Cafferty said, “My cousin was killed by a drunk driver when I was five years old and his best friend was a Boise police officer. He mentored me and became like an uncle to me. He helped me with my senior project on law enforcement and really showed me what it was like to be a police officer and I knew in my heart that this is what I wanted to do.”
Originally from Kuna, Idaho, Cafferty is the youngest of five siblings, He attended Kuna High School for four years, where he wrestled and played football. He then went on to Chadron State College where he received a football scholarship and played for three seasons. His fiancé is an accountant at the college.
Among the things that have surprised him about the job, Cafferty said one is ”that your strongest and best tool is your voice and how you can turn a hot and hostile situation into a manageable and calm situation.
“By far my most favorite parts of the job are serving search warrants and battering down doors. Some of my other favorite parts are being able to work and talk with people and getting too really meet the whole community. My least favorite part would have to be accident reports.
“Since I still have lots of ties and contacts up at the college with athletics I’d like to see if maybe we could do a coffee with a cop Q & A with the athletic teams and coaches. I also think coffee with a cop could go as far as doing it with the community, staff at the college, and students.”
Of becoming an officer, Officer Deines said, “For as long as I can remember I have always wanted to be in law enforcement. Somewhere in my mother’s storage of old school projects is a future careers paper from first grade that says I want to be a police officer when I grow up. I have always admired my Grandfather who has been in law enforcement for over 40 years and is currently still serving in the state of Nebraska.
“Law Enforcement is a job not like many others, we get to see people at their lows but also their highs which is the rewarding part. Hopefully in the future I will be able to help someone out of a bad situation and I will be remembered as the good guy who got them on the right path.”
Born and raised in Chadron, Deines moved away to explore some different opportunities. He worked in corrections in Gering and enjoyed it, but knew he still wanted to pursue the law enforcement side. He graduated from Chadron State with a degree in Criminal Justice, and expressed appreciation to his Justice Studies professors for how well they trained him for this career. His girlfriend is finishing her degree with plans to be a Special Education teacher somewhere in the surrounding area.
“So far, the most surprising thing in just over two months on the job is the amount of paperwork we have to do, Deines said. “Everything we do say or touch is documented and filed somewhere. It makes sense though because not only does it protect ourselves but also the people we are coming in contact with. Also, the support from the community is amazing in all aspects. I was lucky enough to start just before Christmas and the amount of goodies and treats brought in by businesses and random people was awesome. And still today there will be random treats brought in and of course donuts which are gladly accepted and appreciated.
“My favorite part about the job so far is being able to educate my friends and family what I get to do. I am not allowed to share everything but being able to tell them how and why we do certain things has already created a positive point of view towards my coworkers and myself. I also enjoy learning about and handling all the equipment we carry every day that not only keeps ourselves safe but also community members.
“Firearm training, defensive tactic training, and being able to turn on the lights and sirens is all just as fun as it sounds. My least favorite thing about the job is definitely all the paperwork we have to do. Should have taken typing class in school a little more serious.”
Deines further added the department is “very close to being fully staffed again and there will definitely be more police presence around town and we will try to be as active within the community as possible.” He asks the community to not be afraid to approach him with questions, as he will answer them the best he can.
Grentz’s interest in law enforcement began with a run in with the law. “When I was in high school,” he said, “I was drag racing another vehicle and I ended up getting pulled over by a state trooper. The state trooper was really cool with me, and that was when I kind of thought to myself that officers are pretty good people and from that moment on I was interested in law enforcement.”
From Mitchell, Grentz attended at Chadron State for four years, graduating with a degree in Criminal Justice. He chose the school because it was where his sister attended before graduating. He further added he is a “single guy enjoying every moment of being a law enforcement officer.”
As for surprises about the job, Grentz said one of the biggest things is “just how busy I am on a daily basis when I am at work. There is always something to do and I love that about it. The second biggest thing that surprises me about the job so far is how other people interact with me once they know I am a law enforcement officer. Sometimes individuals will interact with me the same way they did before I was an officer and some individuals will interact with me completely different.
“Some of my favorite parts of the job are when I am on patrol doing traffic, or just interacting with people throughout my shift. I like to be out of the station and out in the community doing things. I also really enjoy learning new statutes and how to apply them in different situations. Some of my least favorite parts of the job are taking people to jail or having to write citations. Those are just two things that I do not enjoy to do.
As for getting the community more involved with law enforcement, and vice versa, Grentz “would like to have more ride alongs. I think that when people do a ride along they really get a good idea about what it is that law enforcement does every day and I think that what we do is probably a little bit different than what people in the community see us as doing every day.
“The second thing that I would like to do is to have people maybe submit questions that they have for law enforcement to us, and then we answer them through an article in the paper or something like that so that way we can not only answer their question that they have, but also answer [it] for other people in the community who might also have that same question.