New ordinance addresses traffic

An ordinance that would establish set school zones and provide for the installation of additional stop signs passed its first reading at the Chadron City Council regular meeting Monday evening.

Under the new ordinance, school zones would be designated as being within a block of the individual schools, during which the speed limit would be reduced to 15 miles per hour between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Prior to approving the first reading, council heard from School Resource Officer Derek Bauer, who noted the ordinance is part of the continued effort to better the safety of children.

There have been some inconsistencies when trying enforce traffic laws around schools, particularly at student pick up and drop off times. Current signs designating where school zones are is one of these inconsistencies, Bauer noted, as some are located within half a block of buildings while others are more than a block. “We would like to define a school zone, so we know exactly where that is.”

The set times for the reduced speed limits, Bauer said, would improve upon current signs that require reduced speed “when children are present,” as this can lead to some confusion. Obviously, he said, during pick up and drop off times there are children present. But, people might get confused about whether they need to slow down when it’s just a few students walking along the sidewalk for an outdoor class or field trip.

Bauer further added the signs include clear designation of where the school zones stop and start.

As for the planned stop signs, one location is at Shelton and East Ninth, for eastbound/westbound traffic.

Shelton would also see three stop signs at East Seventh, two for eastbound/westbound and one for southbound, effectively creating a three-way stop.

Near Chadron Intermediate School, stops signs would be installed for northbound/southbound traffic along Norfolk Avenue, where it intersects with North Mears and North Lake. However, these could also become full four-way stops, as council member Keith Crofutt pointed out stopping traffic only the two ways could cause parents to become upset if they get stopped indefinitely.

A four-way stop would also help alleviate confusion about right-of-ways. Bauer pointed out accidents happen, but they are much more difficult to investigate when they happen at open intersections.

The second and third readings of the ordinance will be at the council's December meetings.

In other action, council approved specifications and notices to dealers for various vehicles, including: a 2021-22 mid-size police/special service SUV; A 2022 half-ton extended cab 4x4 pickup for the Water Department; a 2022 three-quarter ton extended cab 4x4 pickup for the Street Department; and a 2022 72-inch diesel zero-turn commercial mower of the Park/Cemetery Department.

It was noted these vehicles would help the various departments phase out aging and high-mileage vehicles. In the same vein, council approved the purchase of just over $63,000, for an additional Bobcat UW 56 Toolcat for the Chadron Airport.

A proposal from Baker & Associates for $48,500 was approved, for engineering services to the east water tank. This includes recoating the water tank and other improvements such as repairs to roof hatches, vents, and steps and ladders.

Council also authorized submitting the brownfield assessment grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. City Manager John Sutherland noted there is a potential to get up to $500,000.

Brownfields are properties that require the removal of hazardous materials before development. Among the Chadron brownfield sites listed on the grant are: the rail front district around First Street, Railroad Park, First and Main, the power generation facility just north of First and Main. The railroad roundhouse, the old hospital and the former Nebraska Department of Transportation lots in the 500 block of Maple.

An agreement was approved with the Nebraska Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division to obtain financial assistance through the American Rescue Plan Act. It was noted this is something the council previously approved, but there were some delays in getting things finalized.

The Public Transportation Supervisor position was approved, along with a motion to get the position filled. Police Chief Rick Hickstein noted currently calls for public transportation come through the police dispatch station. Creation of the new position, as well as forthcoming plans for software to handle such calls, are steps in keeping the two agencies separate.

Also at the meeting, new Parks/Cemetery Department employees Victor Dede (DAY-dee) was introduced. Dede, who has been with the department since September, was born and raised in Chadron but moved away when he was 12; he returned to Chadron this past May.

