New PD personnel enjoying community

During their regular meeting on Oct. 20, the Chadron City Council approved and witnessed the oath of service to new Chadron Police Officers Zachary Klemp and Chet Swanson, and new CPD Lieutenant Gabriel Walz. The department also gained a new dispatcher with the hiring of Sara Latka.

Lieutenant Walz stated he can’t really pinpoint where his interest in law enforcement began. “I feel like I always had an interest because my dad watched the television show ‘COPS’ growing up,” he stated. “The job looked interesting and fun to me when I watched and it always seemed like my dad had a deep respect for the cops on the show. I think the respect my dad had for the cops made it look like a noble profession that would make him proud of me for doing it.

“I started my career in 2008 working at the Carbon County Jail in Wyoming as a sworn deputy. I then moved back to Kansas and spent a little over five years there as a municipal officer, the majority of which was at the Salina, Kansas Police Department. Once our family started growing, I joined the Wyoming Highway Patrol to be closer to grandparents for my children. I then served at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy as the Basic Training Supervisor before coming to Chadron. I feel like I have climbed the career ladder steadily and am happy to be where I am today.”

Born and raised in St. Francis, Kansas, Walz attended Colby Community College on a wrestling scholarship and studied Criminal Justice. He will finish his Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice Administration this spring through Sterling College. He has also received a Gold Award from the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police for service, a merit from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a Combat Cross from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, and a Medal of Valor from the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation. “These achievements were not the result of me,” he said, “but the result of great teamwork that I was involved in. I have been fortunate to work with some great people during my career and look forward to continuing to do so.”

As for coming to Chadron, he said, “I have been married to a Chadron girl for over 10.5 years. We have visited here very frequently and I have always like the community and the people here. When I saw the opportunity to apply for a position here as a police lieutenant, we discussed it and I jumped at the chance. I think this community is going to be a great place to settle down and raise our kids. It is great having family here too.

“I have only been here a little over a month, so I still have some learning to do. However, I would say the things I find most interesting is the support from this great community and how well the police department functions as a team. I do not think any organization has been immune from adversity during the pandemic and this organization is devoted to serve the community.

“My family and I are happy to be here! We have been warmly welcomed at our new positions, schools, sports teams, and the community as a whole. There are a lot of great people in Chardon and we look forward to finishing our move, settling down, and becoming more involved in the community while getting to know everyone.”

Officer Klemp stated, “I definitely was interested in law enforcement at a young age and visiting police departments for field trips in school. However, it took me a few years after high school to begin to pursue it as a career option.”

He previously served as an officer for the Chadron Police Department from January of 2016 through January of 2021.

Born in Rochester, Minn., Klemp grew up across the Midwest, graduating high school in Omaha. He went to University of Nebraska Lincoln on an Air Force scholarship, which opened his eyes to the law enforcement career options after assisting with security for Husker football games. He is still working on his Criminal Justice degree from Chadron State College.

When Klemp transferred from UNL to CSC and saw that they had an opening with the department, he knew that it was the job I was wanting to do. He was able to apply for and be offered the job while slowing down the schooling.

Regarding Chadron, Klemp stated, “The community embraces their officers. With everything that has been going on across the country and the world, people are often overlooking law enforcement as a career choice now, but I’m glad to serve in a community as supportive as Chadron. The most interesting thing is that we never stop learning though. Even after the academy, there are always new laws every year or new court cases changing how we approach our jobs.”

Officer Chet Swanson became interested in law enforcement after the events of 9/11.

“Growing up I had always wanted to be a fighter pilot in the Air Force but everyone I knew always told me that I could never be one because I wore eyeglasses,” Swanson stated. “It wasn’t until too late in life that I found out that was not true. So after I got out of high school I took up doing my other interests in life, which was ranching with my family and driving truck. But that little fire that was inside of me that wanted to serve never went away. So after 9/11 that little fire became a lot bigger until a few years later when our local police department in Mission, S.D. was hiring and I applied and got the job.

Swanson hired on with the Mission Police Department in 2004 and spent more than four years as a patrol officer there.

After buying a ranch in Sheridan County, he said, “I focused all of my attention on my wife and kids, our new ranch, and my trucking business. I hired on as a deputy with the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office in Rushville in 2019 and worked there for two and a half years until I hired on with the Chadron Police Department.”

Swanson was born in Winner, S.D., 45 miles east of Mission, since Mission does not have a hospital. He attended grade school at the Littleburg Country School and attended Todd County High School in Mission. He graduated with high honors and as a member of the National Honor Society, and played basketball during his middle school years. He participated in rodeo the last two years of high school.

Swanson applied with the Chadron Police Department “because I was looking for a place to further and better my career — and hopefully retire from — as a law enforcement officer. What I have found most interesting about working here so far is the amazing amount of teamwork that has been exhibited in the department from the smallest of things to the biggest cases.”

Before Dispatcher Sara Latka started here she was a social worker in Sioux Falls, S.D. for three years, working with children and teens that had encounters with law enforcement. This meant sh encountered law enforcement plenty for her work. “I almost always enjoyed my interactions with them,” she stated, “and I really respected the way they did their investigations with kids that had experienced trauma so this made me think that it would be fun to work more closely with law enforcement.”

Latka was born in Glendive, Mont. and grew up in Alliance. She graduated from Alliance High School and went on to Chadron State College to get my degree in Social Work. In her free time she enjoys reading, drawing and spending time with her friends and family.

“I really missed the community of Chadron and the surrounding little towns after living in a bigger city and I was told that a position was open as a dispatcher,” Latka stated. “I have a few friends that were already working at the police department and they told me that the work environment at the PD was great so that and my interest in working closer with law enforcement made the final decision for me to move back to our little community and apply.”

Latka further added she finds the calls received are interesting, as well as learning everything that goes into being a dispatcher and seeing everything that the officers and deputies have to do and know on a daily basis.

“I had an idea of went into being a dispatcher and what officers do but working here has really shown me what it is really like to be involved in law enforcement. There’s definitely not as much sitting around twiddling thumbs as I thought there was. This small town is a lot busier than you’d think.”

The new additions to the department also means School Resource Officer Derek Bauer will be able to commit more time to the school buildings.

Bauer noted he will be more of a full-time SRO for the district. While still able to respond to other calls if necessary, he will dedicate his time to the schools.

The department was also recently awarded $700 towards a bulletproof vest for one of its officers through the LARM Armor program. The League Association of Risk Management (LARM) provides funds for LARM member police departments who have in place a mandatory wear policy for their patrol officers.

