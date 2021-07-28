 Skip to main content
New police officer enjoys community interaction

badge

Officer Aaron Tidyman receives his badge and collar brass from cousin William Tidyman.

 Mark Dykes

The latest addition to the Chadron Police Department is Officer Aaron Tidyman, who was sworn in at the July 5 meeting of Chadron City Council.

Tidayman’s interest in law enforcement began with the military. “As a kid I wanted to be in the military because my dad was in the military and I always have had the urge to help others and saw this as the best way to do so, “he said. “I was unfortunately diagnosed with Type One Diabetes as a kid and was told I could not be in the military so then I did a little research to see if I could be in law enforcement. Once I saw that I could be part of law enforcement that’s what I set my eyes on and have chased that goal ever since.”

Born in Chadron, Tidyman’s family moved a year or two after his birth and he spent most of his life in Stromsburg.               

“I grew up in Stromsburg, Nebraska and went to Cross County Community schools. I graduated from Cross County High School in 2017. I then continued my education at Concordia University Nebraska in Seward, Nebraska where I double-majored in Criminal Justice and Psychology and graduated in the fall of 2020. I have one older brother and one younger brother. My mom is the Head Librarian at the Stromsburg Public Library and my dad is a mechanic.”

As to what he enjoys about the job, he said, “Whenever we get the chance to interact with the community I have a great time, especially where I am new to the area so it is good to interact with people and give people the opportunity to know who I am.

“As I am new to the job of Law Enforcement there are quite a few things that I never really expected to have to think about, even with all of the schooling I received. It’s been good to learn more and more about how I can be a better police officer.

“As part of the Chadron Police Department I want to make sure that I can get to know people within the community and become a familiar face that people can trust. I also want to make those connections with the community so that I can lend a helping hand whenever it may be needed to help someone get along with their day.”

