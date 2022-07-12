New restaurant looking for early August opening

There’s been quite the buzz at 251 Main Street, the former home EJ’s BBQ and Take-Out, since the restaurant closed its doors earlier this year. Though the equipment, fixtures and furnishings were originally slated for auction, it wasn’t long until that same auction was cancelled. Almost just as quick, talk began about whether the building was purchased, and by whom.

Crews have been hard at work over the past few weeks, doing some major renovations to what is now a new Mexican restaurant, Molcajetes. Owner Gerardo Guzman noted he and his brother, Raul, also own Los Agaves Mexican Restaurant in Belle Fourche, S.D., and one of the other partners has two restaurants in South Dakota — one in Winner, the other in Chamberlain.

While Raul will continue to run Los Agaves, Gerardo will be her in Chadron with the new venture. The menuwill be similar to the one at Los Agaves, Gerardo said, and everything will be fresh and homemade.

The restaurant will have a new look for anyone’s who visited. The former murals along the walls have been removed, and the floors are now tile. Gerardo also plans to replace the tables and chairs as well.

“We’re thinking about opening the first week of August,” he noted. “We don’t know for sure yet, but that’s planned.” He said they are also working to make sure everything’s in order for the opening.

Though the upstairs of EJ’s had more of a bar atmosphere, Gerardo indicated any alcohol served would be ordered off the restaurant menu.

As to the reason for the expansion from Belle Fourche to Chadron, Gerardo said there’s something of a plan to make a circle of restaurants. With Raul heading up the Belle Fourche business and the other partners at Winner and Chamberlain, this was just the next spot.

Molcajetes is the first restaurant for them in Nebraska, and Gerardo is hopeful it will go over well.