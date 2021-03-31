 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New RLOP students announced

New RLOP students announced

{{featured_button_text}}
RLOP_Mark_2017_FullClr

The Chadron State College Justice Studies program announced the names of incoming Rural Law Opportunities Program (RLOP) students from Nebraska last week. Five students will be incoming freshmen and one is a current student. Project Coordinator Kate Pope said all interviews were conducted via video conference this year.

The freshmen are Carter Hattery of Norfolk, Logan Andrews of Gering, Julie Skavdahl of Marsland, Ella O’Brien of Chadron, and Megan Hodgson of McCook. The current student is Ashley Burrows of Hay Springs.

RLOP is an initiative aimed at increasing the number of lawyers practicing in rural Nebraska communities by offering undergraduate tuition, mentoring, law school visits, and provisional acceptance into the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law upon graduation, provided a student maintains a 3.5 grade point average and earns a specified minimum score on the Law School Admission Test.

Impetus for developing the program came from the Nebraska State Bar Association. Started at CSC, Wayne State College, and the University of Nebraska Kearney in 2017, RLOP is patterned after the successful Rural Health Opportunities Program that CSC pioneered with the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 1990.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Chadron man killed in accident

RAVENNA — The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is invetigating  a two-vehicle crash Friday morning that left a Chadron man dead and several oth…

VA offers walk in vaccine clinics
News

VA offers walk in vaccine clinics

  • Updated

FORT MEADE, S.D. - The VA Black Hills Health Care System is hosting a convenient Saturday Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. The event takes pla…

News

Egg hunt set for April 3

Prior to celebrating Easter Sunday, youth are invited to the American Legion Baseball Fields on Saturday, April 3 for the Chadron Community Ea…

News

Chadron Middle School Honor Roll

The middle school recently released their third quarter Honor Roll and Honorable Mention lists. Students who earned Honor Roll places have a G…

Six city manager candidates remain
News

Six city manager candidates remain

The pool of applicants for the position of Chadron City Manager has once again shrunk, from 11 to six, following a special city council meetin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News