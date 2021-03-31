New RLOP students announced

The Chadron State College Justice Studies program announced the names of incoming Rural Law Opportunities Program (RLOP) students from Nebraska last week. Five students will be incoming freshmen and one is a current student. Project Coordinator Kate Pope said all interviews were conducted via video conference this year.

The freshmen are Carter Hattery of Norfolk, Logan Andrews of Gering, Julie Skavdahl of Marsland, Ella O’Brien of Chadron, and Megan Hodgson of McCook. The current student is Ashley Burrows of Hay Springs.

RLOP is an initiative aimed at increasing the number of lawyers practicing in rural Nebraska communities by offering undergraduate tuition, mentoring, law school visits, and provisional acceptance into the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law upon graduation, provided a student maintains a 3.5 grade point average and earns a specified minimum score on the Law School Admission Test.

Impetus for developing the program came from the Nebraska State Bar Association. Started at CSC, Wayne State College, and the University of Nebraska Kearney in 2017, RLOP is patterned after the successful Rural Health Opportunities Program that CSC pioneered with the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 1990.

