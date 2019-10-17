The Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition is teaming up with Nebraska Extension and Green Cover Seed to host four single-day grazing cover crop workshops across Nebraska this fall. The program is scheduled for Nov. 11 -14 at four locations including Verdigre, Ord, Chadron and Blue Hill.
The featured speaker will be Shane New from the Soil Health Academy who has converted over 700 acres of row crop acres back to native range and permanent cool season grass, legume pastures using cover crops as an intermediate step. The program also includes a summary of the three-year NET funded grazing cover crops project along with presentations from local farmer/rancher participants in the project.
New is a stockman and entrepreneur from Holton, Kansas, and a graduate of Kansas State University. Shane was a civil contractor and sod producer for 20 years prior to completely focusing on regenerative agriculture. Over the years, he has implemented soil health practices include no-tilling, cover crops, rotational grazing, and adaptive grazing and is one of the principle members in the Soil Health Academy.
New and his wife, Kelli, own and operate New Family Farms. The farm consists of cover crops, cattle and free range chickens. They currently market their meat and eggs directly to consumers. New Family Farms received the Soil Health Award in 2017 by the Jackson County Conservation District, and New also completed Dr. Elaine Ingham’s Life in the Soils courses.
The grazing cover crop workshop will be in Chadron Nov. 13 from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Chadron State College Student Center.
Topics at the workshops will include:
• Knowing how to take economic values from your operations.
• Why are you doing it if you are losing money?
• Do we really know what foods should taste like?
• How to change the way you see.
There is no cost to attend, and a meal will be provided. Students and local FFA chapters are encouraged to attend. Pre-registration is requested by Nov. 6 to reserve a meal. Visit
https://nebraskagrazinglands.org/Grazing-Cover-Crop-Workshop to register or call the UNL Extension Educator Jack Arterburn at 308-327-2312 for more information.