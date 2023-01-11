New Year’s baby is also couple’s first

Elijah Eugene Watson was welcomed into the world at 12:50 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, making him the first baby born in Chadron in 2023. Elijah weight eight pounds and was 20.5 inches long, born to Steven and Marryn Watson.

Marryn said she was excited when she found out she had delivered the New Year’s Baby, noting that her pregnancy had been pretty “up and down” and this felt like something of a reward. She further elaborated there were periods in her pregnancy where she was laid up and couldn’t do much, relying on family and others for help.

“Things like that made it a little more difficult.”

This is the first child for her and Steven, and the boy’s doing great so far. As for the name, Marryn said, “We really liked what it stood for. We liked the person it represented in the Bible, and we wanted him to carry that through his life, who Elijah was in the Bible. We believe he was a good man, and we want our son to be a good man, a Godly man.”

Leading up to Elijah’s birth, Marryn said labor was very difficult and lasted about four days. Delivery went very quickly, she said. With Elijah being their first child, she recalled the first thing she said was “I can’t believe we did it.”

Marryn complimented the labor and delivery team, stating they were “absolutely fantastic. I could not have gotten a better doctor or nurses for that situation, I was very thrilled with who we had.”

Dr. Daniells Thies, M.D., delivered Elijah, presenting him with a onesie from her and the hospital as she does with all babies she delivers. The hospital also gave the family a basket with an assortment of gifts.

A resident of Chadron for six years, Marryn said she and Steven plan to expand their family in the coming years.