New Year’s has average number of calls

This past week saw a change of year and of decade as 2020 came in. The holiday is marked with celebration as people stay up to the midnight hour to cheer the passing of the old and the welcoming of the new. Of course, many celebrations involve alcohol, which can lead to some unfortunate happenings.

Chadron Police Lieutenant Rick Hickstein said there were two calls for disturbances on New Year’s Eve, one for a domestic disturbance, the other for a bar fight, though such calls are typical for the holiday. There were also three calls for people driving under the influence of alcohol. Overall between 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 1 there were 26 calls for service, the bulk of which came between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Hickstein noted those are the hours when there’s a big push in calls, as people are out celebrating. He’s grateful for the grant partnership between Chadron Police and the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office, as this allowed four officers to be on-duty through the holiday and keep a few of the people driving under the influence off the road.

There were also a couple calls that came in from people who were too intoxicated to drive, and officers provided them a ride home, he said.