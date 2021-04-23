Newly selected city manager turns down position

The search for a Chadron City Manager will continue after negotiations with the city council's selected candidate failed.

The Chadron City Council recently offered the position of City Manager to Scott Meszaros of Seward, Alaska. The City Manager Negotiation Committee met with Meszaros via Zoom on Wednesday, April 21, though during the meeting Meszaros and the Committee were not able to reach an agreement.

As a result Meszaros no longer wishes to be considered for the position.

A Special City Council Meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 26, at 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers. The purpose of the meeting is to continue discussion of the City Manager hiring process.

