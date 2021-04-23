 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Newly selected city manager turns down position

Newly selected city manager turns down position

{{featured_button_text}}
Meszaros

The search for a Chadron City Manager will continue after negotiations with the city council's selected candidate failed.

The Chadron City Council recently offered the position of City Manager to Scott Meszaros of Seward, Alaska. The City Manager Negotiation Committee met with Meszaros via Zoom on Wednesday, April 21, though during the meeting Meszaros and the Committee were not able to reach an agreement.

As a result Meszaros no longer wishes to be considered for the position.

A Special City Council Meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 26, at 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers. The purpose of the meeting is to continue discussion of the City Manager hiring process.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Council passes on lot purchases

As part of their action agenda at Monday night’s meeting, the Chadron City Council approved a motion to pass on the purchase of three lots on …

City manager selection made
News

City manager selection made

A process that began late last year is drawing to a conclusion with the Chadron City Council unanimously voting to offer the city manager posi…

Chuck Lliteras dies in Missouri
News

Chuck Lliteras dies in Missouri

Chuck Lliteras of Harrisonville, Mo., a Hemingford native who earned two degrees from Chadron State College and held the Eagles’ javelin recor…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News