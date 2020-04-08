NGPC closes overnight camping, play areas
LINCOLN – In a proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will prohibit overnight camping at state parks, state recreation areas and wildlife management areas starting Monday, April 6 through Friday, May 8, with a possible extension. In addition, the closure of state park area lodging and cabins will be extended through May 8.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services recommends travelers coming to Nebraska or back to Nebraska from out-of-state should limit public interactions, practice strict social distancing, self-monitor for symptoms, and self-quarantine for 14 days, if feasible.
State parks and recreation areas will remain open for day use so guests may enjoy activities such as fishing, hiking, biking and wildlife viewing while maintaining proper physical distancing of at least 6 feet. A limited number of restrooms, which will be disinfected regularly using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocols, will be available.
The closures are in keeping with national recommendations from the CDC; cities and states across the nation are taking similar proactive measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Game and Parks’ top priority is the health and well-being of the public and its staff.
Refunds will be given to campers who have prepaid fees. The camping closure will be reevaluated in the future to determine if an extension is necessary.
Those still enjoying outdoor recreation should follow CDC guidelines. They include staying home for people who are sick, have knowingly been exposed to a sick individual or are coming from any area of community spread of the virus. People also should avoid crowds, adhere to the 10-person-limit guideline, and bring supplies from home, including food and hygiene products, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer.
In a continued, effort to prevent the potential for spread of the coronavirus disease the NGPC temporarily closed state park and recreation area playgrounds and play structures beginning March 30.
The closures are in keeping with national recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which encourages maintaining physical distance’ and limiting in-person social interactions.
Chadron State Park Superintendent Gregg Galbraith noted some of the play equipment at the park, as well at the Walgren Lake State Recreation Area, was deemed not safe by the State, and in addition to the closings this equipment will be removed. He noted this primarily includes seesaws and merry-go-rounds.
While slides and swings were removed and closed as well, Galbraith noted this is only temporary. Further, there will be some work put in to get new equipment.
The closure is affecting everyone, from the local level to the state, Galbraith said, and it’s something they’ve never experienced before. Parks, he added, rely a lot on the hunters and other overnight campers.
Game and Parks will continue to keep open state park and recreation areas grounds and trails, which provide adequate room for proper physical distancing for the health and safety of the public. These recreation areas also offer opportunities to hike and fish while maintaining 6-foot distance between healthy guests. Parks permits can be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.org.
