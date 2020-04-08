NGPC closes overnight camping, play areas

Refunds will be given to campers who have prepaid fees. The camping closure will be reevaluated in the future to determine if an extension is necessary.

Those still enjoying outdoor recreation should follow CDC guidelines. They include staying home for people who are sick, have knowingly been exposed to a sick individual or are coming from any area of community spread of the virus. People also should avoid crowds, adhere to the 10-person-limit guideline, and bring supplies from home, including food and hygiene products, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer.

In a continued, effort to prevent the potential for spread of the coronavirus disease the NGPC temporarily closed state park and recreation area playgrounds and play structures beginning March 30.

The closures are in keeping with national recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which encourages maintaining physical distance’ and limiting in-person social interactions.

Chadron State Park Superintendent Gregg Galbraith noted some of the play equipment at the park, as well at the Walgren Lake State Recreation Area, was deemed not safe by the State, and in addition to the closings this equipment will be removed. He noted this primarily includes seesaws and merry-go-rounds.