Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation (NNDC held its annual meeting recently and elected a new board member and officers. Elected to board for a three-year term was Jason Carnahan of Security First Bank. Carnahan has served on NNDC’s loan review committee for two years, and will now serve on the Board of Directors. Officers elected for the 2019 year are: Kerry Bailey as president, Steve Behrends as vice president, Corey Sorenson as treasurer and Ty Huls, as secretary.
In addition, the board recognized outgoing president of the board Philip Jensen and long-time board member Bryce Landen. Landen, from NPPD has served the NNDC board for more than 20 years.
Members of the corporation heard from Executive Director Deb Cottier regarding the fiscal and policy accomplishments for the organization in 2018. The corporation’s annual report is available for viewing on their website and at thechadronnews.com.