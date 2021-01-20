NNDC elects officers for coming year

Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation (NNDC) held its annual reorganizational board meeting Friday January 15, 2021. The board elected officers to serve for the upcoming year.

Corey Sorenson of Your Selling Team will chair the board for 2021. Also elected to officer positions were Ty Huls of Chadron Lawn Care, Vice President; Jason Carnahan of Security First Bank as Treasurer and Jen Brown of Chadron Community Hospital as Secretary.

2 newly elected Board members were seated as well. Drew Pope of Crites, Shaffer, Conneally, Watson, Patras & Watson and Jessica Sanford of Dawes County Abstract. They were each elected to serve a 3 year term.

Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation (NNDC) is a county-wide not-for-profit development corporation overseeing economic development for Dawes County.

