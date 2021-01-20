 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NNDC elects officers for coming year

NNDC elects officers for coming year

{{featured_button_text}}

Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation (NNDC) held its annual reorganizational board meeting Friday January 15, 2021. The board elected officers to serve for the upcoming year.

Corey Sorenson of Your Selling Team will chair the board for 2021. Also elected to officer positions were Ty Huls of Chadron Lawn Care, Vice President; Jason Carnahan of Security First Bank as Treasurer and Jen Brown of Chadron Community Hospital as Secretary.

2 newly elected Board members were seated as well. Drew Pope of Crites, Shaffer, Conneally, Watson, Patras & Watson and Jessica Sanford of Dawes County Abstract. They were each elected to serve a 3 year term.

Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation (NNDC) is a county-wide not-for-profit development corporation overseeing economic development for Dawes County.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chief Lordino tenders resignation
News

Chief Lordino tenders resignation

  • Updated

After serving with the Chadron Police Department for 13 years, Chief of Police Tim Lordino tendered his resignation effective Feb. 10.

News

Sheriff's case in judge's hands

Though the bench trial against Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey reached a conclusion after less than two days last week, it will still be anot…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News