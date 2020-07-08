× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No Additional Graduation Ceremony in July

As stated last spring, we held on to hopes for a traditional graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 by making a decision on July 1st whether we could host a traditional ceremony scheduled for July 18th. However, due to continued concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, public health measures greatly limit attendance for a ceremony as well as the need for continued social distancing and screening. For example, public health advises that each graduate could only be allowed a maximum of 8 guests, other family or friends would not be allowed to attend.

With these current guidelines from Panhandle Public Health, it is obvious that we could not provide much more of an experience than what we offered in May. There are other panhandle schools that will host ceremonies this summer with limits of 4-8 guests per graduate because they didn't offer a graduate experience or photo opportunity in May as we did.

Again, the Class of 2020 is trapped in history ...and history is trapped in them. I'm so thankful that we were able to offer a personal graduation experience for each graduate and their family in May to celebrate the accomplishment. The Class of 2020 will be forever remembered in ways no other class will.