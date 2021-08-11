No comment at first budget hearing

Tuesday, Aug. 3 saw the first stand-alone budget hearing for the Chadron City Council. The hearings, typically done at regular meetings prior to the council’s budget readings, are now required after resolutions passed by the Nebraska Legislature.

Though the new requirements are designed to bring more transparency to the budget process and increase public comment, Tuesday’s meeting saw no such comment on the proposed $18.5 million budget for Oct. 1, 2021- Sept. 30 2022, presented by City Finance Director Jeanette Puzzo. It should be noted that this budget number does include reserves.

The budget is seeing a large increase from the last fiscal year’s $16.3 million, bolstered by federal COVID-19 relief and stimulus funds. In the same vein, the General Fund took a leap from $4.7 million to $7.1 million. Much of this General Fund increase is for projects that haven’t yet been specified, but that would use mostly federal dollars.

The budget also has a property tax levy of $1,145,000, about $45,000 more than the current year. This is due to increased valuation and the tax rate remaining at 43.71 cents per $100 of assessed value.