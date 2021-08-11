No comment at first budget hearing

Tuesday, Aug. 3 saw the first stand-alone budget hearing for the Chadron City Council. The hearings, typically done at regular meetings prior to the council’s budget readings, are now required after resolutions passed by the Nebraska Legislature.
Though the new requirements are designed to bring more transparency to the budget process and increase public comment, Tuesday’s meeting saw no such comment on the proposed $18.5 million budget for Oct. 1, 2021- Sept. 30 2022, presented by City Finance Director Jeanette Puzzo. It should be noted that this budget number does include reserves.
The budget is seeing a large increase from the last fiscal year’s $16.3 million, bolstered by federal COVID-19 relief and stimulus funds. In the same vein, the General Fund took a leap from $4.7 million to $7.1 million. Much of this General Fund increase is for projects that haven’t yet been specified, but that would use mostly federal dollars.
The budget also has a property tax levy of $1,145,000, about $45,000 more than the current year. This is due to increased valuation and the tax rate remaining at 43.71 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Puzzo reported the budgeted revenues for the 2020-21 fiscal year were $9,436,553. Requested revenues for the 2021-22 fiscal year are $11,356, 085, representing a 20% increase of revenues over last year’s adopted budget. This increase is primarily due to federal grant increases of about $1.9 million.
Budgeted expenses in the 2020-21 fiscal year were $10,799,757; the request for 2021-22 is $12,636,782. This represents a 17% increase, primarily for the projects being funded by federal dollars.
The match of revenue to expenditures is not a 1-to-1 match, Puzzo noted, because of federal projects that have already started in the current fiscal year but will carry over to the next.
Looking at the major budget divisions, the General Fund budgeted revenues for 20-21 were $4,137,480; requested for 2021-22 is $6,197,370. This is a 50% increase, Puzzo said, primarily due to the increase of federal dollars.
General Fund budgeted expenditures for 20-21 were $4,673,071; requested for 21-22 is $6,549,870, representing a 40% increase, again primarily due to funding provided through federal programs.
In Major Governmental Funds, 20-21 budgeted revenues were $2,314,142; requested for 21-22 is $2,187,710, a 5% decrease. Budgeted expenses for 20-21 were $2,333,830; the 21-22 request is $2,000,850, a 14% decrease. Puzzo noted this is driven by the emergency unit not buying part of rescue truck this coming year — an expense that was in a past year — and bonds refunded in regard to the Chadron Aquatic Center.
In Minor Governmental Funds, the 20-21 budgeted revenues were $403,630; the 21-22 request is $302,365, a 25% decrease. For expenses, the 20-21 budget was $806,350; the 21-22 request is $702,312, a 13% decrease. Puzzo explained as part of the change, in terms of economic development, some of the city loans will be paying off in the coming year.
For Water/Wastewater, 20-21 budgeted revenues were $2,184,796; requested revenue for 21-22 is $2,333,135, a 7% increase. Expenses for the fund in 20-21 were $2,552,106; for 21-22 the request is $2,936,725, a 15% increase.
For the Internal Service Fund, 20-21 budgeted revenues were $396,500; requested for 21-22 is $335,500, a 15% decrease. Puzzo expects this number to change as the end of the year approaches, depending on how many employees participate in the health fund.
Budgeted expenses in Internal Service for 20-21 were $431,900; the request for 21-22 is $447,025, a 4% increase. Puzzo said the increase is not as much as it has in previous years due to items in the health service fund that are helping to keep costs down.
The public can still comment at the next two city council meetings, Aug. 16 and Sept. 7. The latter date is the third and final reading for the budget.