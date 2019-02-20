Attorneys in a vehicular homicide case have indicated to the court that they have been unable to reach a plea agreement.
The case against Kimberly Eagle Bull could head to trial should attorneys fail to strike a deal before this summer. Judge Travis O’Gorman scheduled Eagle Bull for a pre-trial conference July 9 at 1 p.m. during her appearance in court last week. Typically, Judge O’Gorman does not allow plea bar-gains after the final pre-trial conference date.
Eagle Bull is charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, transporting a child while intoxicated, three counts of child abuse and false reporting. She stands accused of being the driver of a van that rolled on Slim Buttes Road in September 2017. Several passengers were taken to the hospital, and one, Christina Roubideaux, 6, later died in Denver from her injuries.
Defense attorneys successfully argued in 2018 that Eagle Bull’s blood test indicating her blood alcohol content level was taken illegally and will not be admissible at trial. However, statements made by Eagle Bull immediately after the accident and the following day were ruled admissible.
Concerns were raised last week over speedy trial issues, but Judge O’Gorman and the attorneys involved in the case all agreed that the court is still within appropriate timeframe for speedy trial. Defense attorneys, however, did inform O’Gorman that they will likely be filing motions that will stop the speedy trial clock.
Another woman facing trial in Dawes County District Court also appeared before Judge O’Gorman last week. Jessica Cuny is scheduled for trial March 6-8 on charges of felony child abuse resulting in injury and assault. Cuny’s attorney, Jon Worthman, asked Judge O’Gorman to exclude a witness expected to be called by the state, saying he hasn’t had an opportunity to depose the individual. Judge O’Gorman denied Worthman’s request, saying witness exclusion is an issue to be dealt with at trial.
Cuny was arrested and faced trial in 2016 on the same charges after taking her then 10-month-old daughter to Chadron Community Hospital in October 2015 with injuries. The girl was eventually flown to a children’s hospital in Colorado, where she was diagnosed with multiple injuries which doctors allege to have been the result of “non-accidental trauma,” according to court documents filed at the time.
Cuny choose to take the case to trial two years ago, but just ahead of her 2016 trial, the charges were dismissed to give the state additional time to gather evidence. County Attorney Vance Haug indicated at the time his desire to eventually re-file the charges.
Also in court last week:
Judge O’Gorman scheduled a hearing on motions to suppress in the cases against Gary High Hawk and Wayne High Hawk for April 1 at 1 p.m.
Colin LaDeaux entered not guilty pleas to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He will appear in court again April 9 at 1 p.m.
Judge O’Gorman scheduled a May 7 status conference for a Sioux County District Court case against T.J. Boyd, who is charged with felony child abuse.
Derek Grinnell entered not guilty pleas to possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He will appear in court again April 9, at 1 p.m.
Nicholas King entered not guilty pleas to possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He will appear in court again April 9, at 1 p.m. Worthman requested King’s bond be lowered from $10,000 to $2,000, saying a plea bargain is in the works. Judge O’Gorman agreed to lower the bond to 10 percent of $5,000.
Russell Ten Fingers entered a no contest plea as part of a plea bargain, and was found guilty of at-tempted failure to de-register as a sex offender. He will be sentenced May 7 at 1 p.m.
Jared Kearns entered not guilty pleas to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He will appear in court again April 9 at 1 p.m.
Kyle Mosseau was sentenced to 30 days in county jail and given credit for two days of time served. His sentence in Dawes County will run concurrently with another sentence in Sheridan County. Mosseau was charged with violating his probation.