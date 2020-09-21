No foul play suspected in death

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On sunday, Sept. 20, the Chadron Police Department was contacted to perform a welfare check on 46-year-old Jason Cisneros, who had not been seen by family or friends for several days. Upon entering the residence, it was discovered Cisneros was deceased.

Dawes county Attorney/Coroner Vance Haug was contacted to perform a coroner's investigation. Upon investigation of the scene, witness interviews and consultation with medical professionals, it was determined foul play is not suspected in Cisneros' death at this time.

An autopsy has been ordered to establish cause of death as the investigation continues.

