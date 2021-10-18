No foul play suspected in two deaths

The Chadron Police Department and Dawes County Attorney/Coroner Vance Haug responded to two deaths less than an hour apart Saturday, though foul play is not suspect in either case.

Haug and police were initially dispatched to investigate the death of 63-year-old Brian Roberts of Chadron at about 11:20 a.m. Roberts had left home earlier in the morning to retrieve his classic Model T for a classic car demonstration for the Crest View Care Center residents.

When he did not return home with the vehicle, family went to check on Roberts and found him wedged under the Model T. After further investigation, the preliminary determination is Roberts died as the result of an unfortunate accident.

During this investigation, police and Haug were called to investigate the unattended death of 77-year-old Irvin Heiser of Chadron at about 12:10 p.m.

Heiser was found unresponsive in his home by a friend who went to check on him at lunch. The preliminary determination is Heiser died at home of natural causes.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0