Chadron High teacher Renae Noble was recently elected the Nebraska Director for the National Education Association (NEA), meaning she will serve as a voting member on the NEA for Nebraska.

Noble said she put her name in for the three-year position, for which she had to campaign, and she is one of two NEA directors in Nebraska; the other is out of Omaha.

As to her motivation to put her name in for the position, Noble said she has been on the Nebraska

State Education Association (NSEA) Board, serving as president of the Panhandle district for five years and she knew saw vacancies coming open in some of the top positions. Though she was mildly considering retiring, she also wanted to do something more.

“I decided to put my name in the ring and see what happened.”

She had one opponent, Nora Lenz, who hailed from Lincoln. During the campaign, they attended delegate assemblies where they voted on NSEA bylaws and resolutions. Before those assemblies, Noble said, there were pre-caucus events for each of the districts — Panhandle, Sandhills, Tri-Valley, Elkhorn, Capitol — representing Lincoln and Metro — representing Omaha. Noble, representing the Panhandle district, was able to make that one easily and attending the other five events via videoconference.

During the pre-caucuses, Noble and Lenz were given three minutes to speak. Some of the districts chose not to endorse either candidate, rather letting the delegates decide who they wanted to vote for. However, both the Capitol and Metro districts endorsed Lenz.

“I knew I had my work cut out for me,“ Noble said. “Metro alone is a large enough area and has enough delegates that they could decide who the next NEA director would be.” Noble was allowed a table at the delegate assemblies, where she could show her campaign and visit with people. She was initially surprised when the numbers came in and she had won 68% of the vote and the position.

Noble said she knows she’s now serving on a lot of committees, which she did anyway, and will meet with the executive team to take concerns to the state board. Having been a five-year-president for the Panhandle District of NSAE, she‘s familiar with the process but is now part of the team leading the meetings for Nebraska.

Noble will head to Lincoln May 31-June 2 to learn more of her responsibilities. Later this summer, she’ll head to Orlando, Fla., for the NEA Representative Assembly in July. She’ll also have meetings in Washington, D.C. three times per year. She noted while there “we do go to Capitol Hill and try to and talk about education issues at the national level.”

“I want to be a voice not only for Western Nebraska, but all small schools in Nebraska. I know small schools. I’m from Hemingford. I’ve taught here in Chadron for 30 years. I understand the similarities of small schools, and I know our differences. I want to give our voice more to the small schools. We have our voice for the Capitol and Metro District. We need to see there is a lot of small schools in Nebraska and all of Nebraska has a voice.”

Noble isn’t sure yet if she’ll run for re-election in three years, noting if she wasn’t elected she was seriously considering retiring from teaching. In her 32 years at Chadron High, she’s taught a School to Work program, Spanish I-III, Personal Finance and Accounting I. She still teaches Spanish I, and next year will be adding Entrepreneurship. “I teach several personal finance classes,” she added. Chadron has always felt right to her, and a good place to raise her daughters Ashlynne, Aslyssa and Aubree.

It was Alyssa who inspired part of her mom’s campaign. As a zookeeper in Lincoln, Alyssa saw a campaign ad for Renae in a magazine. That same magazine was used as lining for the zoo’s bird cages.

“You’d think being a good daughter she’d put her mom off to the side. She put me front and center, and then took a picture of it.” On her campaign, she told this story, but then added, “I’ll bet as educators have been under the birdcage and we’ve all been dropped on. What we’ve experienced with that makes us better teachers and better leaders.”

With no real prepared speech, the story certainly got people’s attention before Noble continued telling about herself and her Western Nebraska experience and her desire to be a voice for the smaller schools. In 1984, she added, there was an NEA president out of Gering. She was unaware of there being a previous president from Chadron.

Chadron High Principal Jerry Mack said he’s excited to have representation for not only Chadron but also all of the small school in Western Nebraska, especially now. Education has been in the spotlight recently, he said, with concerns about funding, teacher shortages, testing and student mental health.