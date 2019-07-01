The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) encourages all farmers, ranchers and FSA program participants to take part in the Dawes/N. Sioux County Committee election nomination process.
FSA’s county committees are a critical component of the day-to-day operations of FSA and allow grassroots input and local administration of federal farm programs. Committees are comprised of locally elected agricultural producers responsible for the fair and equitable administration of FSA farm programs in their counties. Committee members are accountable to the Secretary of Agriculture. If elected, members become part of a local decision making and farm program delivery process.
The Dawes/N. Sioux County Committee is composed of 5 elected members, one from each local administrative area (LAA). Each member serves a three-year term. This year LAA 1 is up for election.
Geneice Walters is currently the representative for LAA 1, and is eligible for re-election/nomination. LAA 1 includes the areas of Dawes County, South of HWY 20 to the Box Butte County Line from HWY 2/71 to Range Line 50W/49W
To be eligible for nomination and to hold office as a committee member or alternate, a person must fulfill each of the following requirements: (1) be a producer with an interest in farming or ranching operations, (2) participate or cooperate in any FSA program provided for by law, (3) be a U.S. citizen, (4) be of legal voting age, (5) meet the basic eligibility requirements, and (6) reside in the county or multi-county jurisdiction in which they will be serving.
All nomination forms for the 2019 election must be postmarked or received in the local USDA service center by Aug. 1, 2019. For more information on the county committee and the election process, contact the Dawes/N. Sioux County FSA Office at (308)432-4616. More information on FSA county committee elections and appointments also can be found online at: www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.