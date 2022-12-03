Nominations sought for Citizen of the Year

For more than 40 years, The Chadron Record has named a Citizen of the Year, based on nominations received from the community. The award recognizes people and groups in Chadron and the surrounding community and the good deeds they have done.

While a few nominations have been received, there is still time to stop by The Chadron Record at 248 West Second for a form, or contact Managing Editor Mark Dykes at 308-432-5511 or marcus.dykes@lee.net.

Nominations must be received no later than Dec. 24.

Previous recipients have included:

2021 — Sheila Motz

2020 — Health Care Workers

2019 — None selected due to new editor at newspaper

2018 — Betty Staal

2017 — Glenn and Vicki Kotschwar

2016 — Dr. Caroline Winchester and Terri Haynes

2015 — Mary Lecher and Merle Morford

2014 — Darrell and Lou Marshall

2013 — Ag Community

2012 — Area Firemen

2011 — Roger Wess

2010 — Con Marshall

2009 — Jim Sheaffer

2008 — Belle Lecher

2007 — CSC Football Team

2006 — Merle and Vicki Morford

2005 — George and Emily Klein

2004 — Dr. John Gamby

2003 — RSVP Volunteers

2002 — Ted Vastine

2001 — Vern Chicoine

2000 — Dean Carpenter

1999 — Bill Lindeken

1998 — Rachel Johnson

1997 — Cleo Korber

1996 — Maggie Radcliffe

1995 — Harold Krueger

1994 — Dennis Brown

1993 — Steve Sexton

1992 — Don Huls

1991 — Roger Eaton

1990 — Pine Ridge Job Corps Center

1989 — Dr. Sam Rankin

1988 — Carl Larsen

1987 — Chadron Volunteer Firemen

1986 — Tammy Towbridge and Chadron Volunteers

1985 — Ralph Byerly

1984 — Sandra Scofield

1983 — Dr. Edwin Nelson

1982 — Dallas Carlisle

1981 — Boyd Roberts

1980 — Rev. Truman Sproles

1979 — Dr. Allen Alderman