Nominations sought for Citizen of the Year

For more than 40 years, The Chadron Record has named a Citizen of the Year, based on nominations received from the community. The award recognizes people and groups in Chadron and the surrounding community and the good deeds they have done.
While a few nominations have been received, there is still time to stop by The Chadron Record at 248 West Second for a form, or contact Managing Editor Mark Dykes at 308-432-5511 or marcus.dykes@lee.net.
Nominations must be received no later than Dec. 24.
Previous recipients have included:
2021 — Sheila Motz
2020 — Health Care Workers
2019 — None selected due to new editor at newspaper
2018 — Betty Staal
2017 — Glenn and Vicki Kotschwar
2016 — Dr. Caroline Winchester and Terri Haynes
2015 — Mary Lecher and Merle Morford
2014 — Darrell and Lou Marshall
2013 — Ag Community
2012 — Area Firemen
2011 — Roger Wess
2010 — Con Marshall
2009 — Jim Sheaffer
2008 — Belle Lecher
2007 — CSC Football Team
2006 — Merle and Vicki Morford
2005 — George and Emily Klein
2004 — Dr. John Gamby
2003 — RSVP Volunteers
2002 — Ted Vastine
2001 — Vern Chicoine
2000 — Dean Carpenter
1999 — Bill Lindeken
1998 — Rachel Johnson
1997 — Cleo Korber
1996 — Maggie Radcliffe
1995 — Harold Krueger
1994 — Dennis Brown
1993 — Steve Sexton
1992 — Don Huls
1991 — Roger Eaton
1990 — Pine Ridge Job Corps Center
1989 — Dr. Sam Rankin
1988 — Carl Larsen
1987 — Chadron Volunteer Firemen
1986 — Tammy Towbridge and Chadron Volunteers
1985 — Ralph Byerly
1984 — Sandra Scofield
1983 — Dr. Edwin Nelson
1982 — Dallas Carlisle
1981 — Boyd Roberts
1980 — Rev. Truman Sproles
1979 — Dr. Allen Alderman