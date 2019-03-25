Dawes County Road Closures
Table Road - Closed from Highway 385 to Hereford Road.
Airport Road - Closed from Chadron Municipal Airport west to Highway 20.
Brown Road - Closed from Old Highway 20 to Whitney Lake Road.
Whitney Lake Road - Closed from Old Highway 20 to Brown Road.
North Whitney Lake Road - Closed from Bergfield Road west to Whitney Lake Road.
North Whitney Lake Road - Closed from Lone Tree east to Airport Road.
Ormesher Road - Closed from North Main Street in Chadron to NE. / S.D. state line.
Lonetree Road - Closed from Fergson Road to Highway 2/71.
Galey Road - Closed from Highway 20 to Old Highway 20.
Dyer Road - Closed from Sawlog Road to Highway 2/71.
Mansfield Road - Closed from Raben Road to Old Highway 20.
Slim Buttes Road - Closed from McHenry to Nebraska / South Dakota state line.
McHenry Road - Closed from Beaver Valley Road to Slim Buttes Road.
Hartman Road - Closed from Highway 20 to Bethel Road.
*Additional Road Closures on 3/22/2019*
Squaw Mound Road- Closed from East Belmont to East River.
Cottonwood School Road - Closed from Highway 385 to Table Center
West Belmont Road - Closed from Highway 2/71 to Diehl Road
Lemmon Road - From Highway 20 to Bethel Road.
*Additional Road Closures on 3/23/2019*
Carlson Road - Closed from Sheridan County line to Antelope Road.
Redfern Road - Closed from Highway 20 to 1/2 mile north on Redfern Road.
Davenport Road - Closed from Highway 20 to Redfern Road.
Deadhorse Road - Closed from Flag Butte Road to Table Road.
Deadman Road - Closed from Four Mile Road to West Bethel Road.
*Additional Road Closure on 3/24/2019*
Norman Road - Closed from Highway 20 to Eleson Road.
*Additional Road Closures on 3/25/2019*
East River Road - Closed from Squaw Mound to Table Center.
Spears Road - Closed from Antelope Road to Long Road.
Kudrna Road - Closed from Long Road to Sheridan County line.
Long Road - Closed from Prairie Home Road to Pepper Creek Road.
Egan Road - Closed from Bordeaux Road to Long Road.
Autogate Road- Closed from Highway 385 to Table Center Road.
Squaw Creek - Closed from Crow Butte to Cut Across.
Breakneck Road - Closed from Four Mile Road to North Belmont.
Sheridan County Road Closures
Extension Rd 450th Ln
White Clay Creek Rd 370th Trl
Wellnitz RD 340th Ln
Rutten Loop 420th Ln and 415th Rd
540th Trl Rath Bridge Rd
430th Trl Pine Hill Rd
325th Trl Larabee Rd
250th Ln Capstick Rd
460th Ln Perreten Rd
Sioux County Road Closures
*Incomplete list
North end of Hat Creek
Deep Creek
West end of White River Road
Andrews Road
Pleasant Ridge Road
Lower part of Cottonwood Road
Martin Trail