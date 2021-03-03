Northwest Nebraska: No Better Direction to find yourself

They say it’s all about the journey, and in Northwest Nebraska that’s certainly true.

Known for our wide-open spaces, Northwest Nebraska allows you to move beyond touristy destinations and embrace a slower pace of life. You won’t be caught in traffic jams – unless they’re of the four-legged variety, and there won’t be crowds to hem you in. Each breath will fill your lungs with clean air. The night skies will light up your soul, and our museums and fossil record will take you back in time.

So what will you do when you get here?

• Take a Drive: Try one of our Roads Less Traveled trips. Complete with a Google Map, each of these trips get you out on our backroads to explore some of our top destinations. On the way, you’ll see some of the most spectacular scenery in the state, learn more about the region’s history and have a chance to see plenty of wildlife. If the backroads aren’t exactly your style, no worries. Keep to the pavement and travel our two Scenic Byways and explore our geological record along the Fossil Freeway.