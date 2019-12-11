Northwest Nebraska Tourism is considering the creation of a Northwest Nebraska Hospitality and Tourism Association and establishing a Northwest Nebraska Tourism Conference and is interested in feedback on those proposals to gauge interest.
The establishment of an annual Northwest Nebraska Tourism Conference would provide educational opportunities for local businesses, especially for those unable to attend the State Tourism Conference, and would serve as an outlet to recognize businesses, attractions, events and individuals providing valuable visitor experiences.
Two surveys are now circulating and will remain open until Jan. 2, and can be found online at:
•surveymonkey.com/r/SMWDXR9
•surveymonkey.com/r/S5NQ6MZ
The surveys are also available at the Chadron Chamber of Commerce & Visitor's Bureau.