November appearance in stolen gun case

A 20-year-old Detroit, Mich. man who faces charges related to a stolen firearm and possession of multiple grams of cocaine will make an appearance with counsel on Nov. 3 in Dawes County Court, though his counselor is yet to be determined.

Jaylon Jackson, who is also listed with a Rapid City address, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a Class IIA felony; possession of a concealed weapon, a Class I misdemeanor; possession of cocaine between 10 and 27 grams with intent to deliver, a Class ID felony; and infractions of possession of marijuana less than one once ounce and violation of a stop sign.

On Sunday, September 19, at about 12:10, Chadron Police Officer Colin Deines observed a white four-door sedan travelling southbound in the 200 block of King Street. Deines further observed the vehicle fail to make a complete stop at a stop sign, and conducted a traffic stop.

Deines made contact with Jackson and could immediately smell the odor of burnt marijuana. Jackson did not have his license on him, though a check of his information by the officer returned no wants or warrants.

After informing Jackson of the odor he detected, Deines asked if there was any marijuana in the vehicle. Jackson said there wasn’t, and the officer explained that, since marijuana is illegal in the state, he would have to search the vehicle.

During the search, the officer located a .40 caliber handgun under the driver’s seat. Though the gun had a loaded magazine, there was not a live round in the chamber. Asked about the gun, Jackson said he was not aware it was in the car, as the vehicle belonged to a friend.

The gun was checked via a database and it was learned the handgun had been reported stolen out of Box Elder, South Dakota. Jackson was placed under arrest and during a search of his person, nine separate baggies containing a white substance were found in his pocket. When asked about the substance, Jackson said it was cocaine and he is a user. A field test also yielded a positive result for cocaine.

Officers of the Chadron Police Department then obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and towed it to the Chadron Police Department for further processing. Inside the trunk of the vehicle, officers located 15.4 grams of cocaine, plastic baggies, a scale and marijuana.

Jackson was transported to the Dawes County Jail but has since been released after paying 10% of a $100,000 bond.

