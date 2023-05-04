Particularly among the May 2023 graduates, it’s almost impossible for anyone to have longer, stronger ties with Chadron State College than Mickey Douglas. They even go back to the old Chadron Congregational Academy that closed in 1910 but was in the same general location where the college has operated since the following year.

The academy provided high school and college training for the sons and daughters of many pioneer families a couple of decades before CSC opened in 1911. Mickey’s grandmother, Nellie Lockett Jones, was a student there.

Mickey’s personal association with Chadron State began in the fall of 1961 when Coach Bill Baker recruited her husband, George Douglas, to play football for the Eagles. She had grown up at Newcastle, Wyo., and he was from nearby Upton.

Since funds were limited, only George enrolled at the college while Mickey took a job working at the Bump Law firm. However, she took a few courses from CSC before George earned his bachelor’s degree in 1965 and began his long career as a teacher, coach and school administrator.

She also took a few more CSC courses in 1976, when the Douglases returned to the college while George earned a master’s degree and they also served as the High Rise Dormitory parents.

Now, nearly a half century later, at age 81, Mickey, whose first name is actually Doris, will fulfill a long-time dream and receive a bachelor’s degree on Saturday, May 6 in interdisciplinary studies. She’s proud it’s going to happen. So is her family. All three of her children are CSC graduates and they and their families will be in attendance. It will be the first time they’ve been together since George died in April 2010.

Mickey explains that she always wanted a college degree. Whenever possible while also caring for their children and working to supplement the family’s income, she took a few courses. Therefore, her transcript includes credits from the University of Wyoming, Murray State in Oklahoma, the National College of Business in Rapid City and both Western Wyoming and Central Wyoming Colleges.

It was in the spring of 2021, when the COVID pandemic was still causing havoc, that Mickey decided to find out if she could finally earn a degree. Then as now, she was living in Sheridan, Wyo., with her daughter Bridget and son-in-law Alan Dubberley when she made the decision.

“I couldn’t see wasting the pandemic in front of the TV,” she explained. “I contacted Chadron State to find out what I needed to do to finally graduate. I wanted my degree to come from Chadron State because of all of our family’s connections there. It was quite a process to locate all of my transcripts and figure out what I still needed. I have to credit my ex-daughter-in-law, Sherry Douglas (a long-time CSC employee), and Jackiee Buhr (a CSC advisor) for helping do that.

“I took two on-line courses each semester, including summers, and am finishing the last one this spring,” Mickey added. “I would have finished sooner, but had some health problems in the fall of 2022 that set me back. That included a heart attack, but with four stents, I’m as good as new. I’ll be a first-generation graduate in my family of Joneses.”

Here are some more tidbits that help make the story more complete:

--The Locketts homesteaded east of Chadron on Big Bordeaux Creek in 1884 before the town was formed. Mickey’s great-grandparents donated the land for the school. It became known as the Lockett School and in the early 1970s was moved to the Chadron State campus, painted red and became “the Little Red School House.” It is white again and has been located at the Dawes County Historical Museum since 1990.

--The log cabin that Mickey’s great-grandfather, Tom Lockett, built before his family came to Dawes County is also at the museum, a gift from the John and Alta Cogdill family that now owns the land the Lockett’s homesteaded.

--George’s college football career was brief. A 6-foot-4, 250-pound lineman, he suffered a severe knee injury early his sophomore year. Mickey’s employer, Bevin Bump, took him to Dr Calvin Oba, a Scottsbluff orthopedist, who helped him recover the next two years. “We didn’t have insurance or much money to pay him,” Mickey remembers. “He charged us just $100 for all of George’s care. He also gave us garden produce several times when we visited him.”

--George also played basketball and baseball at CSC. After graduating, he initially taught and coached at Jeffrey City and Sheridan, Wyo. He then served as superintendent of schools at Arthur, Neb., Grover, Colo., Saguache, Colo., and Mountain View, Wyo., and later was director of an alternative school at Laramie, Wyo., and the counseling center at Murray State College in Oklahoma. He also became dean of students at Pratt Community College in Kansas and was the curriculum and special education director as well as assistant superintendent of the Lander Schools in Wyoming.

--George also earned a Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska in 1977. While the family lived in Lincoln, Mickey worked for the Nebraska Department of Education. She also worked for numerous other education entities at the family’s other stops.

--While George was at Murray State in the 1980s, he encouraged Neaman Tewahade, a native of Ethiopia, to transfer to Chadron State. Several other family members soon followed. Since then about 20 Tewahades, including spouses and children, have attended Chadron State. Two Tewahade families have become permanent residents of Chadron.

--While completing her degree, Mickey has taken 11 courses from Chadron State, a bulk of them in English literature taught by Dr. Matt Evertson and Dr. Kimberly Cox, whose support she greatly appreciates.

--“I wanted to earn my degree a long time ago, but life always got in the way,” she said. “It’s going to be a thrill to receive it. The main reason I am coming to Chadron for commencement and walking to get my degree is because all my family members said they would attend if I did that.”

--The Douglas “children” have been successful. Danette is retired from a career in criminal justice and lives in San Simeon. Calif., Mark is an early childhood specialist teacher in Cheyenne, and, as noted previously, Bridget and her husband live in Sheridan, where she is a literacy coordinator/instructional coach and he is senior director of special projects for Volunteers of America. Alan earned both of his degrees from CSC.

--Of course, Mickey Douglas isn’t the first person whose graduation from Chadron State is occurring long after she matriculated. Among the others was Caroline Sandoz of Gordon, who took her first courses from CSC in the summer of 1928, taught at rural schools several years, married rancher Bob Pifer in 1935 and continued to operate their Sandhills ranch even after his death in 1974. Caroline also took care of many of her sister Mari Sandoz’s unfinished activities following Mari’s death in 1966. But Caroline never forgot about earning a degree, and finally graduated in the summer of 1981—53 years after she’d initially enrolled.