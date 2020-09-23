No new cases at Chadron Public Schools

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Based on information from Wednesday morning, Chadron Public Schools remains at no new cases of COVID-19.

There have been total 15 cases in the district since school started just over a month ago, all of which have recovered. Chadron Intermediate School remains the only building to have no cases. Chadron High School has had nine, the middle school four and the primary school two.

Twelve students and staff members are quarantined.

Only one case is active at Chadron State College, that being in a student who is self-isolating in accordance. The school has seen 47 total positives, 41 in students and six in employees.

Dawes County is at 125 total cases as of Wednesday morning, with 113 recovered. Though there have been no deaths in the county, Monday brought the first in Box Butte County.

A male in his 50's with underlying health conditions passed away, bringing the total deaths in the Panhandle to nine. The previous eight deaths were reported in Scotts Bluff County.

Cases by gender for Dawes County include 60 male and 65 female. Exposure numbers are 55 close contact, 68 from community spread, one by travel and one unknown.

The Panhandle has a total 821 positive cases, 91 of which are active. The total number includes the nine deaths.